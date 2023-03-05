BWF German Open Super 300 live streaming info: When, where to watch, schedule, head-to-head

After a month-long break, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour will resume on March 7 when German Open, a Super 300 category tournament, gets underway in Mulheim. The final will be played on March 12.

The event will mark the return of shuttlers to the World Tour, who represented their nations in their continental mixed team championships.

Top shuttlers, including world no. 1 Akane Yamaguchi and Lakshya Sen, will be competing in the event to warm themselves up ahead of the prestigious All-England Open Championships.

Lakshya, Kidambi Srikanth and Mithun Manjunath, the recently crowned national champion, will be shouldering Indian hopes in men’s singles. In the opening round, Lakshya will face Christo Popov, while Srikanth will take on Lu Guang Zu. Mithun, meanwhile, will play world no. 8 Loh Kean Yew.

Malvika Bansod and Saina Nehwal are the Indian hopes in women’s singles. The mixed doubles pairing of B. Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa is the only Indian representation in doubles.

Malvika will confront Japanese Aya Ohori, while Saina will take on Wen Chihsu of Chinese Taipei.

The top women’s doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand gave the tournament a miss, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be missing the event as Satwik is still recovering from his hip injury.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the BWF German Open 2023?

The live streaming of the BWF German Open 2023 will be available on BWF TV, the official YouTube channel of the BWF.

Which TV channels will broadcast the BWF German Open 2023 in India?

No Indian television channel has confirmed the broadcasting info of the BWF German Open 2023.

When will the BWF German Open 2023 begin?

The BWF German Open 2023 begins on March 7.

When will the BWF German Open 2023 final be played?

The final of the BWF German Open 2023 will be played on March 12.

Where will the BWF World Championships 2022 be played?

The BWF German Open 2023 will be played at Westenergie Sporthalle at Mulheim, Germany.