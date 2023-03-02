Badminton

PV Sindhu’s proposal approved by Mission Olympic Cell

The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) approved PV Sindhu’s proposal to financially assist her coach and fitness trainer for upcoming tournaments.

V. V. Subrahmanyam
02 March, 2023 19:24 IST
Indian badminton player PV Sindhu in action during the India Open 2023. (FILE PHOTO)

Indian badminton player PV Sindhu in action during the India Open 2023. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: Shahbaz Khan/PTI

The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) approved double Olympic Medallist PV Sindhu’s proposal to financially assist her coach Vidhi Chaudhary and fitness trainer M. Srikanth towards accompanying her to the All England Championships, Swiss Open, and Spain Masters.

The financial assistance will cover their visa, airfare, travel, lodging, boarding, and food costs among others and will also provide them with a daily allowance for other expenses, according to a SAI media release on Wednesday.

The MOC also approved Indian shooter and World Championships medallist Anish Bhanwala’s proposal to train under foreign coach Ralf Schumann in Germany. He would be training in Suhl for a total of 28 days and is scheduled to fly out in the last week of March.

TOPS financial assistance will also cover Anish’s coach, training, and ammunition costs, along with his airfare, visa, travel, lodging, boarding, and food costs among others.

