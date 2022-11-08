BWF World Rankings: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag climb new highs

Lakshya Sen rose to a career-high ranking of six on the newly updated BWF World Rankings for men’s singles on Tuesday.

The Commonwealth Games gold medallist has jumped two places to attain the position. Lakshya won the India Open Super 500 title in January and finished runner-up at the German Open and All England Open. He also played a vital role in India’s Thomas Cup team championship triumph in Bangkok in May.

Hylo Open semifinalist Kidambi Srikanth and Swiss Open runner-up H.S. Prannoy retained their rankings at 11th and 12th, respectively.

Apart from Lakshya, women’s singles specialist P.V. Sindhu and men’s doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are the other Indian shuttlers who have maintained their places in the top 10 of the World Rankings.

Sindhu, who missed the World Championships and the Europe leg of the world tour due to an injury, went down to the fifth spot from fourth. However, Satwik-Chirag rose to a career-best ranking of seven, thanks to their French Open Super 750 title-clinching performance in Paris last week.

Saina Nehwal remains 33rd, while Malvika Bansod rose five places to reach her career-best ranking of 35th in women’s singles.

Another notable gainer is women’s doubles pair Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly. The Hylo Open semifinalist jumped five places and finished at a career-best ranking of 23rd.