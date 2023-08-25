MagazineBuy Print

BWF Badminton World Championships 2023, Day Five: Indians in action, IST Timings, streaming info

The men's doubles pair of Satwik-Chirag will be up against Denmark's Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen in the court 2.

Published : Aug 25, 2023 07:31 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action.
infoIcon

Star Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action on day five of the BWF World Championships on Friday being played in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The men’s doubles pair of Satwik-Chirag will be up against Denmark’s Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen in the court 2.

In the men’s singles category, Prannoy will face Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the quarterfinals.

Where to watch BWF Badminton World Championships 2023 in India?
The BWF Badminton World Championships 2023 will be telecast in India on Sports 18 and streamed live on Jio Cinema.

Here’s the complete schedule for Indians in action on day four of the BWF World Championships 2023:

Men’s doubles, Quarterfinals - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty vs Kim Astrup/ Anders Skaarup Rasmussen (Estimated time 1:30 PM IST)

Men’s singles, Quarterfinals - HS Prannoy vs V Axelsen (4:50 PM )

Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
