BWF Badminton World Championships 2023, Day Five: Indians in action, IST Timings, streaming info

Star Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action on day five of the BWF World Championships on Friday being played in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The men’s doubles pair of Satwik-Chirag will be up against Denmark’s Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen in the court 2.

In the men’s singles category, Prannoy will face Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the quarterfinals.

Where to watch BWF Badminton World Championships 2023 in India? The BWF Badminton World Championships 2023 will be telecast in India on Sports 18 and streamed live on Jio Cinema.

Here’s the complete schedule for Indians in action on day four of the BWF World Championships 2023:

Men’s doubles, Quarterfinals - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty vs Kim Astrup/ Anders Skaarup Rasmussen (Estimated time 1:30 PM IST)

Men’s singles, Quarterfinals - HS Prannoy vs V Axelsen (4:50 PM )