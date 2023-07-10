MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Canada Open 2023: Lakshya Sen beats Shi Feng in final

Sen was down four game points in the second set but saved all and ended up winning the game and the match in straight sets.

Published : Jul 10, 2023 04:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Lakshya Sen in action.
FILE PHOTO: Lakshya Sen in action. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Lakshya Sen in action. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL/The Hindu

India’s Lakshya Sen defeated Li Shi Feng of China 21-18, 22-20 in the final of Canada Open 2023 played at Calgary on Sunday night.

Sen was down four game points in the second set but saved all and ended up winning the game and the match in straight sets.

Sen, world number 19, started the first game well and maintained the lead throughout to eventually win by 21-18.

However, the second game was dominated by Shi Feng and was, at on point, leading by 16-20, before Sen smashed his way to save four game points. He won the next two points as well to finish the game in straight sets.

Related Topics

Lakshya Sen /

Canada Open /

Li Shi Feng

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Canada Open 2023: Lakshya Sen beats Shi Feng in final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Canada Open 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Lakshya Sen beats Li Shi Feng in final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2023, Day Seven Results: Swiatek, Svitolina reach quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023, Day 8 Order of Play: Alcaraz, Rybakina in action during fourth-round clashes
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2023 Day 7, HIGHLIGHTS: Djokovic leads by two sets before play suspended
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Canada Open 2023: Lakshya Sen beats Shi Feng in final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Canada Open 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Lakshya Sen beats Li Shi Feng in final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Lakshya vs Shi Feng: When and where to watch Canada Open men’s singles final live - head-to-head record, streaming info and timing
    Team Sportstar
  4. Canada Open 2023: Lakshya storms into final, Sindhu knocked out by Yamaguchi
    Team Sportstar
  5. India storms into quarters of Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Canada Open 2023: Lakshya Sen beats Shi Feng in final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Canada Open 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Lakshya Sen beats Li Shi Feng in final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2023, Day Seven Results: Swiatek, Svitolina reach quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023, Day 8 Order of Play: Alcaraz, Rybakina in action during fourth-round clashes
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2023 Day 7, HIGHLIGHTS: Djokovic leads by two sets before play suspended
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment