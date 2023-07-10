Canada Open 2023: Lakshya Sen beats Shi Feng in final

India’s Lakshya Sen defeated Li Shi Feng of China 21-18, 22-20 in the final of Canada Open 2023 played at Calgary on Sunday night.

Sen was down four game points in the second set but saved all and ended up winning the game and the match in straight sets.

Sen, world number 19, started the first game well and maintained the lead throughout to eventually win by 21-18.

However, the second game was dominated by Shi Feng and was, at on point, leading by 16-20, before Sen smashed his way to save four game points. He won the next two points as well to finish the game in straight sets.