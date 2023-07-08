MagazineBuy Print

India storms into quarters of Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2023

Team India recorded a commanding 5:0 victory against Hong Kong China and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2023.

Published : Jul 08, 2023 19:26 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Tara Shah secured a hard-fought win against Liang Ka Wing with a 21-23, 21-16, and 21-13 scoreline.
Tara Shah secured a hard-fought win against Liang Ka Wing with a 21-23, 21-16, and 21-13 scoreline. | Photo Credit: BAI MEDIA
infoIcon

Tara Shah secured a hard-fought win against Liang Ka Wing with a 21-23, 21-16, and 21-13 scoreline. | Photo Credit: BAI MEDIA

Team India recorded a commanding 5:0 victory against Hong Kong China and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2023 before going down fighting against Malaysia on the second day of the tournament in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on Saturday.

Backed by the support of BAI, SAI, REC, and Yonex, the Indian shuttlers got off to a perfect start against Hong Kong, China. The mixed doubles pair of Samarveer and Radhika showcased their class as they got the better of Deng and Liu with a 21-10, 21-14 victory.

Also Read: Sindhu, Lakshya enter semifinals of Canada Open

Continuing the momentum in the singles category, Ayush Shetty and Tara Shah reigned supreme against their respective opponents with contrasting victories. While Ayush comfortably defeated Lam Ka To by 21-14 and 21-9, Tara secured a hard-fought win against Liang Ka Wing with a 21-23, 21-16, and 21-13 scoreline.

The boys’ doubles team of Nicholas and Tushar showcased its skills by outshining its opponents Chung and Yung by 21-16, 21-17, followed by Srinidhi and Radhika, who capped off the series of consecutive wins by defeating Liang and Liu with a score of 21-12, 21-19.

Later in the day, the team endured a hard-fought defeat by 0:5 against Malaysia. In the singles matchups, Lakshay Sharma fell short against Eogene Ewe 14-21, 15-21, while Rakshitha suffered a 13-21, 21-5, 15-21 defeat against Ong Xin Yee in a thrilling encounter.

Also Read: Vritti Agarwal becomes first-ever swimmer from Telangana to qualify for Asian Games

Nicholas and Tushar were beaten by a 12-21, 19-21 scoreline against Goonting and Tai in the boys’ doubles, whereas Rakshitha and Shriyanshi lost by 21-14, 14-21, 12-21 against Ong and Ting. The mixed doubles pair of Samarveer and Radhika were outmatched by 21-18, 15-21, and 10-21 against Low and Chong.

The draws for the quarterfinals will take place on Sunday.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
