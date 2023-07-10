Canada Open 2023 LIVE Score: Lakhya Sen’s favourable record against Shi Feng

July 10, 2023 02:25

PREVIEW

India’s Lakshya Sen and China’s Li Shi Feng, the All England Open champion, will face off in the summit clash of the Canada Open Super 500 men’s singles final in Calgary.

Lakshya, the world no. 19, sealed his place in the final - his first in 2023 - after beating Kenta Nishimoto 21-17, 21-14 in the first semifinal of the BWF World Tour event, as Shi Feng, the world no. 10, defeated Kodai Naraoka of Japan 21-18, 21-11 in just 33 minutes in the other last-four fixture.

This is Lakshya’s first final on the World Tour since he finished second at the All England Open in 2022. Lakshya last won a title at the Commonwealth Games in 2022 in Birmingham.

Shi Feng’s only title this year came at the All-England Open in March.