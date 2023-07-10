MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Canada Open 2023 LIVE Score: Lakhya Sen’s favourable record against Shi Feng

Follow Sportstar’s live coverage of the Canada Open 2023 Final between India’s Lakshya Sen and China’s Li Shi Feng.

Updated : Jul 10, 2023 02:51 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India's Lakshya Sen in action.
FILE PHOTO: India's Lakshya Sen in action. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: India's Lakshya Sen in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Canada Open final between India’s Lakshya Sen and Li Shi Feng of China.

  • July 10, 2023 02:38
    Head-to-head record

    Lakshya has a favourable 4-2 head-to-head record against Shi Feng.

  • July 10, 2023 02:25
    PREVIEW

    India’s Lakshya Sen and China’s Li Shi Feng, the All England Open champion, will face off in the summit clash of the Canada Open Super 500 men’s singles final in Calgary.

    Lakshya, the world no. 19, sealed his place in the final - his first in 2023 - after beating Kenta Nishimoto 21-17, 21-14 in the first semifinal of the BWF World Tour event, as Shi Feng, the world no. 10, defeated Kodai Naraoka of Japan 21-18, 21-11 in just 33 minutes in the other last-four fixture.

    This is Lakshya’s first final on the World Tour since he finished second at the All England Open in 2022. Lakshya last won a title at the Commonwealth Games in 2022 in Birmingham.

    Shi Feng’s only title this year came at the All-England Open in March.

  • July 10, 2023 02:17
    When and where to watch the Canada Open 2023 LIVE in India?

    The live telecast of the Canada Open will be available on Sports18 and live streaming will be available on JioCinema and BWF TV Youtube Channel.

Related Topics

Canada Open /

Lakshya Sen /

Li Shi Feng

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Canada Open 2023 LIVE Score: Lakhya Sen’s favourable record against Shi Feng
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023 Day 7, LIVE Score: Swiatek, Svitolina qualify for quarterfinals; Djokovic wins first set
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Iga Swiatek comes back to beat Belinda Bencic and reach the quarterfinals
    AP
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Shapovalov facing spell on sidelines after latest injury setback
    Reuters
  5. F1: Verstappen wins British GP, makes it six wins in a row
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Canada Open 2023 LIVE Score: Lakhya Sen’s favourable record against Shi Feng
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lakshya vs Shi Feng: When and where to watch Canada Open men’s singles final live - head-to-head record, streaming info and timing
    Team Sportstar
  3. Canada Open 2023: Lakshya storms into final, Sindhu knocked out by Yamaguchi
    Team Sportstar
  4. India storms into quarters of Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sindhu, Lakshya enter semifinals of Canada Open
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Canada Open 2023 LIVE Score: Lakhya Sen’s favourable record against Shi Feng
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023 Day 7, LIVE Score: Swiatek, Svitolina qualify for quarterfinals; Djokovic wins first set
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Iga Swiatek comes back to beat Belinda Bencic and reach the quarterfinals
    AP
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Shapovalov facing spell on sidelines after latest injury setback
    Reuters
  5. F1: Verstappen wins British GP, makes it six wins in a row
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment