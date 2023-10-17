Demark Open 2023: Sindhu through to next round; Srikanth exits, Satwik-Chirag duo withdraws

Indian ace P. V. Sindhu defeated Kirsty Gilmour’s Scotland 21-14, 18-21, 21-10 in the women’s singles first round of Denmark Open on Tuesday.
India’s Kidambi Srikanth lost to Weng Hong Yang of China 21-19, 10-21, 16-21 in the men’s singles first round.
In the other women’s singles event, Aakarshi Kashyap defeated Germany’s Yvonne LI 10-21, 22-20, 21-12 in a three game thriller after coming from behind losing the first game.
READ | Injured Prannoy withdraws from Denmark and French Open
World number one duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were to face Malaysia’s Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in the opening round of the men’s doubles event. But the Indian pair withdrew from the tournament.
The reason for their exit is yet to be known.
Other Indian in fray is Lakshya Sen.
More to follow...
