MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Injured Prannoy withdraws from Denmark and French Open

HS Prannoy has pulled out of the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament due to a back injury that troubled him during his maiden bronze medal-winning run at the recently-concluded Asian Games.

Published : Oct 16, 2023 15:56 IST , Odense (Denmark) - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India’s HS Prannoy withdraws from Denmark and French Open.
India’s HS Prannoy withdraws from Denmark and French Open. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

India’s HS Prannoy withdraws from Denmark and French Open. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Star Indian shuttler H S Prannoy has pulled out of the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament due to a back injury that troubled him during his maiden bronze medal-winning run at the recently-concluded Asian Games.

The 31-year-old Indian had battled excruciating back pain to secure India’s first medal in men’s singles in 41 years at Hangzhou but now he will have to sit out for two to three weeks due to the injury.

ALSO READ
Arctic Open 2023: PV Sindhu goes down to Zhi Yi Wang in semifinals

“We are not looking at playing any tournament this month. Something also came up in the MRI as well, so I will have to be out for 2-3 weeks, so I will not be able to play Denmark and France,” Prannoy told PTI.

“I will need to rest and then start with rehab.” In his absence, India’s charge will be led by Lakshya Sen, who will be back on the court after playing a vital role in India’s first-ever silver medal in men’s team event at the Asian Games.

World No. 15 Sen, who remained unbeaten at the Asian Games, will open against Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen and is likely to meet sixth seed Shi Yuqi of China in the second round.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu too will look for a good outing after a semifinal finish at the Arctic Open last week. She will be up against Scotland’s Kirsty Gilmour.

READ | Top 10 moments from AsianGames2023 - Part 2

World No. 20 Kidambi Srikanth, who is also desperately looking to accumulate ranking points to make the cut for the Paris Olympics, will take on China’s Weng Hong Yang in his opening game.

It is going to be a tricky affair for the former world No. 1, who has blown hot and cold throughout the season.

Priyanshu Rajawat, currently ranked No. 30 in the world, will also have his task cut out as he faces world No. 14 Lee Zii Jia, who is brimming with confidence following his title-winning run in the Arctic Open.

Newly-crowned world No. 1 pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who claimed an epic gold at Hangzhou, is pitted against Malaysia’s Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi.

MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will also miss out after the former suffered a back injury at Hangzhou.

The women’s pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, however, will be back on the court after the Asian Games and will take on Thailand’s Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard.

Related Topics

H. S. Prannoy /

Denmark Open /

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Lakshya Sen /

Kidambi Srikanth /

Priyanshu Rajawat /

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

Chirag Shetty

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Injured Prannoy withdraws from Denmark and French Open
    PTI
  2. Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: AUS 156/1 (26); Mendis joins Perera after Nissanka wicket - AUS vs SL match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. 2028 Los Angeles Olympics: Cricket’s inclusion approved by IOC members
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mitchell Starc warns Kusal Perera for backing up during AUS vs SL, threatens to run out non-striker
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs NED, ODI World Cup: No more under radar, South Africa looks too strong for Netherlands
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Injured Prannoy withdraws from Denmark and French Open
    PTI
  2. Arctic Open 2023: PV Sindhu goes down to Zhi Yi Wang in semifinals
    PTI
  3. Indian badminton: Srikanth, Kiran enter second round of Arctic Open 2023
    PTI
  4. Asian Games bronze medallist and India’s top shuttler Prannoy could represent Tamil Nadu in Nationals
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. Satwik-Chirag rise to number 1 in BWF Men’s Doubles Ranking
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Injured Prannoy withdraws from Denmark and French Open
    PTI
  2. Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: AUS 156/1 (26); Mendis joins Perera after Nissanka wicket - AUS vs SL match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. 2028 Los Angeles Olympics: Cricket’s inclusion approved by IOC members
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mitchell Starc warns Kusal Perera for backing up during AUS vs SL, threatens to run out non-striker
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs NED, ODI World Cup: No more under radar, South Africa looks too strong for Netherlands
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment