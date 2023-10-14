MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Arctic Open 2023: PV Sindhu goes down to Zhi Yi Wang in semifinals

Sindhu lost the opening game 12-21 before bouncing back in the second 21-11. However, the Chinese upped the ante in the final game, beating Sindhu 21-7.

Published : Oct 14, 2023 20:16 IST , Finland - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File photo of PV Sindhu reacting after losing the Women’s Singles quarterfinal badminton match against China’s He Bingjiao at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou.
File photo of PV Sindhu reacting after losing the Women’s Singles quarterfinal badminton match against China’s He Bingjiao at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

File photo of PV Sindhu reacting after losing the Women’s Singles quarterfinal badminton match against China’s He Bingjiao at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian star shuttler PV Sindhu’s bid for a title came to an end in the Arctic Open, as the eighth seed went down fighting to fifth seed Zhi Yi Wang of China here on Saturday.

Sindhu lost the opening game 12-21 before bouncing back in the second 21-11. However, the Chinese upped the ante in the final game, beating Sindhu 21-7.

The 28-year-old had begun the tournament with a win over Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the opening round, followed by a straight-game victory over Hsu Wen-chi of Taiwan in the second round.

READ MORE: Saina Nehwal looks to get back to her best with an aim for Paris 2024 Olympics

In the quarterfinal, Sindhu prevailed over Nguyễn Thùy Linh of Vietnam before her semifinal loss that ended India’s run in the tournament.

Sindhu recently also participated in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, where she could not progress beyond the quarterfinal stage in the women’s singles competition.

Related stories

Related Topics

P. V. Sindhu /

Indian badminton team /

Asian Games 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Arctic Open 2023: PV Sindhu goes down to Zhi Yi Wang in semifinals
    PTI
  2. India beats Pakistan by seven wickets for third consecutive win in World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Pakistan highlights, World Cup 2023: Rohit, Iyer hit fifties as IND beats PAK by seven wickets, moves top of points table
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table update, week 2: India top with third win vs Pakistan; standings, Net Run Rate
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK boys Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway gave inside information on Chepauk: Daryl Mitchell
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Arctic Open 2023: PV Sindhu goes down to Zhi Yi Wang in semifinals
    PTI
  2. Indian badminton: Srikanth, Kiran enter second round of Arctic Open 2023
    PTI
  3. Asian Games bronze medallist and India’s top shuttler Prannoy could represent Tamil Nadu in Nationals
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. Satwik-Chirag rise to number 1 in BWF Men’s Doubles Ranking
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ayush Shetty wins bronze in BWF World Junior Championships
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Arctic Open 2023: PV Sindhu goes down to Zhi Yi Wang in semifinals
    PTI
  2. India beats Pakistan by seven wickets for third consecutive win in World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Pakistan highlights, World Cup 2023: Rohit, Iyer hit fifties as IND beats PAK by seven wickets, moves top of points table
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table update, week 2: India top with third win vs Pakistan; standings, Net Run Rate
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK boys Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway gave inside information on Chepauk: Daryl Mitchell
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment