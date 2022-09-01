Badminton

BWF cancels tournaments in Hong Kong and Macau due to COVID-19

The Hong Kong Open Super 500 and Macau Open Super 300 have been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions in the regions where they were to be held.

PTI
Kuala Lumpur 01 September, 2022 15:12 IST
Kuala Lumpur 01 September, 2022 15:12 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: BWF said it was informed by the governing body of Hong Kong and Macau that hosting an event will not be viable under the current situation.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: BWF said it was informed by the governing body of Hong Kong and Macau that hosting an event will not be viable under the current situation. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Hong Kong Open Super 500 and Macau Open Super 300 have been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions in the regions where they were to be held.

Two world tour badminton events - Hong Kong Open Super 500 and Macau Open Super 300 - have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 restrictions in the regions where they were to be held, the Badminton World Federation said on Thursday. While the Macau Open was slated from November 1 to 6, the Hong Kong Open was scheduled to be held in Kowloon from November 8 to 13.

BWF said it was informed by the governing body of the two regions that hosting an event will not be viable under the current situation.

ALSO READ - Japan Open: Prannoy enters quarterfinals, Srikanth crashes out

“In light of the ongoing COVID-19 situation and complexities of quarantine measures in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Badminton Association (HKBA) had been working closely with government authorities to seek special approval on easing some restrictions for event participants,” the BWF said in a statement.

“However, with quarantine restrictions still required for all overseas visitors, HKBA concluded there was no other viable option than to cancel the tournament. Similarly, after considering all travel and entry restrictions into Macau, and the ongoing health prevention measures in place, Badminton Federation of Macau informed BWF there was no possibility to conduct their tournament this year.”

After the ongoing Japan Open this week, the world tour will move to Europe in October for tournaments in Denmark, France, and Germany.

Read more stories on Badminton.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

The Week That Was (Dec 26- Jan 2): England's Ashes humiliation, India wins at Centurion, Messi tests COVID-19 positive

Sindhu targets world number one ranking as Denmark Open begins

PV Sindhu wins historic bronze for India at Tokyo Olympics

Slide shows

P.V. Sindhu's journey - From badminton prodigy to World Champion

Dubai BWF Finals: The eight women in contention

Dubai BWF Finals: The Eight Best Men

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us