Tanisha-Ashwini enter Hong Kong pre-quarterfinals, Lakshya withdraws

Tanisha and Ashwini beat Chinese Taipei’s Lee Chia Hsin and Teng Chun Hsun 21-19 21-19 to set up a clash with the top-seeded Japanese duo of Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara.

Published : Sep 13, 2023 18:16 IST , Kowloon (Hong Kong) - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Ashwini Ponnappa (in pic) and Tanisha Crasto progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open.  
Ashwini Ponnappa (in pic) and Tanisha Crasto progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open.   | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Ashwini Ponnappa (in pic) and Tanisha Crasto progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open.   | Photo Credit: AP

Indian women’s doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open Super 500 tournament here on Wednesday.

Tanisha and Ashwini beat Chinese Taipei’s Lee Chia Hsin and Teng Chun Hsun 21-19 21-19 to set up a clash with the top-seeded Japanese duo of Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara.

Asian Games-bound Lakshya Sen, however, withdrew from the tournament due to a slight strain in his back.

“He has almost recovered, but with the Asian Games around the corner, we didn’t want to risk playing today without being 100 per cent. He will be fine in a few days,” coach Anup Sridhar told  PTI.

ALSO READ: Saina Nehwal: Paris Olympic qualification tough but retirement is not on mind

Priyanshu Rajawat suffered a 13-21 14-21 loss to Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama, while Aakarshi Kashyap went down 18-21 10-21 to German Yvonne Li.

Malvika Bansod defeated China’s Zhang Yi Man 21-14 21-12 in another women’s singles match.

Men’s doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala lost to Korea’s Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol 14-21 19-21.

In mixed doubles, B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa also went down 16-21 21-16 18-21 to Malaysia’s Chen tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei, while Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy lost 19-21 10-21 against Singapore’s Hee Yong Kai terry and Tan Wei Han Jessica.

