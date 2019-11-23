More Sports Badminton Badminton India International Badminton Challenge: Manu-Sumeeth pair enters men's doubles final The pair of Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy defeated Thailand’s Supak Jomkoh and Pakin Kunaanuvit 21-17, 21-13 in the men’s doubles semifinals in the Infosys Foundation India International Badminton Challenge. Team Sportstar Mumbai 23 November, 2019 21:09 IST Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy in action at the Cricket Club of India indoor courts in Mumbai on Saturday. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar Mumbai 23 November, 2019 21:09 IST The pair of Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy defeated Thailand’s Supak Jomkoh and Pakin Kunaanuvit 21-17, 21-13 in the men’s doubles semifinals in the Infosys Foundation India International Badminton Challenge.At the Cricket Club of India indoor courts on Saturday, the Indian pair was able to stick to to its attacking game keeping the shuttle low and finished off things in just 27 minutes.The women’s singles saw unseeded Benyapa Aimsaard set up a final match with top-seed Porntip Buranaprasertsuk, who sent out Aakarshi Kashyap in the other semifinal.Manu and Sumeeth, ranked 31st in world men doubles, are looking ahead to the final. “We prepared for the season with a two-month camp in Hyderabad before the China Open,” said Manu, who is employed with IOC.Partner Sumeeth, who works for Income Tax, said: “Focusing on our game is more important than match outcome. Results are important, but we try to do what we planned for against each opponent.”The top seeds will face another Thai pair, Chaloempon Charoenktamorn and Kittisak Namdash, in the final. The event is conducted by PPBA.The results (semifinals)Women singles: Porntip Buranaprasertsuk (Tha) bt Aakarshi Kashyap 21-11, 21-10; Benyapa Aimsaard (Tha) bt Thet Hzar Thusar (Mya) 22-20, 21-17.Women doubles: Teon Mei Xing and Yap Ling (Mas) bt Ekaterina Bolotova and Alina Davletova (Rus) 21-19, 10-21, 21-18; Taan Pearly Koong Le and Thinaah Muralitharan (Mas) bt Chasinee Koripap and Kwanchanok Sudjaipraparat (Tha) 22-20, 21-18.Men doubles: Manun Attri and Sumeeth Reddy bt Supak Jomkoh and Pakin Kunaanuvit (Tha) 21-17, 21-13; Chaloempon Charoenktamorn and Kittisak Namdash (Tha) bt Chen Tang Jie and Choong Hon Jian (Mas) 21-18, 20-22, 21-13;Mixed doubles: Hoo Pang Ron and Chea Yee See (Mas) bt M R Arjun and Maneesha K 22-20, 21-18. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.