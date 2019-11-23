India International Badminton Challenge: Manu-Sumeeth pair enters men's doubles final

The pair of Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy defeated Thailand’s Supak Jomkoh and Pakin Kunaanuvit 21-17, 21-13 in the men’s doubles semifinals in the Infosys Foundation India International Badminton Challenge.

At the Cricket Club of India indoor courts on Saturday, the Indian pair was able to stick to to its attacking game keeping the shuttle low and finished off things in just 27 minutes.

The women’s singles saw unseeded Benyapa Aimsaard set up a final match with top-seed Porntip Buranaprasertsuk, who sent out Aakarshi Kashyap in the other semifinal.

Manu and Sumeeth, ranked 31st in world men doubles, are looking ahead to the final. “We prepared for the season with a two-month camp in Hyderabad before the China Open,” said Manu, who is employed with IOC.

Partner Sumeeth, who works for Income Tax, said: “Focusing on our game is more important than match outcome. Results are important, but we try to do what we planned for against each opponent.”

The top seeds will face another Thai pair, Chaloempon Charoenktamorn and Kittisak Namdash, in the final. The event is conducted by PPBA.