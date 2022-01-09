Badminton

India Open: England shuttlers pull out after two COVID-19 positive cases in contingent

England's decision to pull out of the tournament was made public by the Badminton Association of India on Sunday.

NEW DELHI 09 January, 2022 15:16 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The entire England badminton contingent has withdrawn from the upcoming India Open after the country's doubles specialist Sean Vendy and coach Nathan Robertson tested positive for COVID-19.   -  Getty Images

The entire England badminton contingent has withdrawn from the upcoming India Open after the country's doubles specialist Sean Vendy and coach Nathan Robertson tested positive for COVID-19.

England's decision to pull out was made public by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Sunday.

The organisers, however, said that COVID tests of all players conducted this morning at the team hotel came out negative.

 

Vendy's men's doubles partner, Ben Lane, too confirmed the development with a Twitter post.

 

Vendy and Lane were seeded fourth in the men's doubles competition.

The India Open will be held at the national capital from January 11 to 16 amid a spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Organised by the BAI, the USD 400,000 Super 500 event will start the 2022 BWF World Tour season.

