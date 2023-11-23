MagazineBuy Print

China Masters 2023: Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy through to quarterfinals

Both Satwik-Chirag and Prannoy won their round of 16 clashed at the China Masters in straight games.

Published : Nov 23, 2023 11:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (right) and Chirag Shetty (left).
FILE PHOTO: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (right) and Chirag Shetty (left). | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (right) and Chirag Shetty (left). | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

India’s top-ranked men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, and singles player H S Prannoy progressed to the quarterfinals of the China Masters, a BWF World Tour Super 750 event, in Shenzhen on Thursday.

Asian Games gold medallists Satwik and Chirag defeated Japan’s Akira Koga and Taichi Saito 21-15, 21-16 in 46 minutes. In the quarterfinals, the Indian duo will face either Denmark’s Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen or Indonesia’s Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin.

Asian Games bronze medallist Prannoy too made it to the quarterfinals with a straight-games win. He beat Denmark’s Magnus Johannesen 21-12, 21-18 in 40 minutes. Prannoy next takes on either Japan’s Kodai Naraoka or Johannesen’s compatriot, Anders Antonsen.

More to follow...

