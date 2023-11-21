MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

BWF nominates Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty for Player of the Year award

The men’s doubles pair of Satwik and Chirag won numerous tournaments in recent times, including a historic gold medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Published : Nov 21, 2023 19:39 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (L) and Chirag Shetty (R) during the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (L) and Chirag Shetty (R) during the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (L) and Chirag Shetty (R) during the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games. | Photo Credit: AFP

Indian badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were on Tuesday nominated for the Player of the Year award by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

The men’s doubles pair of Satwik and Chirag won numerous tournaments in recent times, including a historic gold medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

It was the latest triumph in Satwik and Chirag’s long list of achievements, which includes the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal, the 2022 Thomas Cup title and the 2022 World Championships bronze.

Additionally, they have triumphed at prestigious tournaments such as the Asia Championships, Indonesia Super 1000, Korea Super 500 and Swiss Open Super 300 — all in one remarkable year.

Read | China Masters 2023: Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy through to second round

The season’s most outstanding athletes will be honoured at the prestigious BWF Player of the Year Awards in Hangzhou on December 11. The awards ceremony will be held during the annual BWF World Tour Finals gala dinner.

There are eight award categories, including three for para badminton. The nominees were ratified by the BWF Council and selected based on performances from November 1, 2022 to October 31, 2023.

An outright winner of the Eddy Choong Most Promising Player will be announced on the evening.

The BWF World Tour Finals will be played at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium from December 13-17.

Related stories

Related Topics

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

Chirag Shetty /

BWF

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Never expected this, not in a million years: Head on his century in World Cup 2023 final against India
    PTI
  2. BWF nominates Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty for Player of the Year award
    PTI
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers AFC points table LIVE, India vs Qatar: Blue Tigers trailing 1-0
    Team Sportstar
  4. Top 10 batting records broken in ODI World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Qatar LIVE score, IND 0-1 QAT, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Meshaal scores early opening goal, India looking for equaliser near half-time
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. BWF nominates Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty for Player of the Year award
    PTI
  2. Pankaj Advani wins World Billiards Championship for 26th time
    PTI
  3. Stockholm on board for 2030 Winter Olympics bid
    AFP
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 21
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Wushu Championship 2023: Roshibina Devi wins silver
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Never expected this, not in a million years: Head on his century in World Cup 2023 final against India
    PTI
  2. BWF nominates Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty for Player of the Year award
    PTI
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers AFC points table LIVE, India vs Qatar: Blue Tigers trailing 1-0
    Team Sportstar
  4. Top 10 batting records broken in ODI World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Qatar LIVE score, IND 0-1 QAT, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Meshaal scores early opening goal, India looking for equaliser near half-time
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment