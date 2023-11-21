BWF nominates Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty for Player of the Year award

Indian badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were on Tuesday nominated for the Player of the Year award by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

The men’s doubles pair of Satwik and Chirag won numerous tournaments in recent times, including a historic gold medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

It was the latest triumph in Satwik and Chirag’s long list of achievements, which includes the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal, the 2022 Thomas Cup title and the 2022 World Championships bronze.

Additionally, they have triumphed at prestigious tournaments such as the Asia Championships, Indonesia Super 1000, Korea Super 500 and Swiss Open Super 300 — all in one remarkable year.

Read | China Masters 2023: Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy through to second round

The season’s most outstanding athletes will be honoured at the prestigious BWF Player of the Year Awards in Hangzhou on December 11. The awards ceremony will be held during the annual BWF World Tour Finals gala dinner.

There are eight award categories, including three for para badminton. The nominees were ratified by the BWF Council and selected based on performances from November 1, 2022 to October 31, 2023.

An outright winner of the Eddy Choong Most Promising Player will be announced on the evening.

The BWF World Tour Finals will be played at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium from December 13-17.