China Masters 2023: Satwik-Chirag through to second round

Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated England’s Ben Lane and Sean Vendy to enter the second round of China Masters on Tuesday.

Satwik-Chirag cruised through the English pair 21-13, 21-10 in just 37 minutes.

The other Indians in fray include H.S. Prannoy and Aakarshi Kashyap.

More to follow...