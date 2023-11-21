MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

China Masters 2023: Satwik-Chirag through to second round

Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated England’s Ben Lane and Sean Vendy to enter the second round of China Masters on Tuesday.

Published : Nov 21, 2023 10:27 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.
India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. | Photo Credit: AP

Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated England’s Ben Lane and Sean Vendy to enter the second round of China Masters on Tuesday.

Satwik-Chirag cruised through the English pair 21-13, 21-10 in just 37 minutes.

The other Indians in fray include H.S. Prannoy and Aakarshi Kashyap.

More to follow...

Related Topics

China Masters /

H. S. Prannoy /

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

Chirag Shetty /

Aakarshi Kashyap

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS T20Is: David Warner withdraws from series, Aaron Hardie named replacement
    Team Sportstar
  2. China Masters 2023: Satwik-Chirag through to second round
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Preview, analysis and key players
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. England can be proud of Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, says Kane
    Reuters
  5. Woods-McIlroy virtual golf league launch postponed to 2025
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. China Masters 2023: Satwik-Chirag through to second round
    Team Sportstar
  2. Prannoy, Sen to lead Indian charge at China Masters Super 750
    PTI
  3. Injury riddled P.V. Sindhu reveals her experience training under the mentorship of legendary coach Prakash Padukone
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Japan Masters 2023: Prannoy exits after second round defeat, Indian challenge ends
    PTI
  5. Japan Masters 2023: Prannoy beats China’s Cheuk Yu; Lakshya, Priyanshu exit after losing in first round
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS T20Is: David Warner withdraws from series, Aaron Hardie named replacement
    Team Sportstar
  2. China Masters 2023: Satwik-Chirag through to second round
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Preview, analysis and key players
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. England can be proud of Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, says Kane
    Reuters
  5. Woods-McIlroy virtual golf league launch postponed to 2025
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment