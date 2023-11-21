Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated England’s Ben Lane and Sean Vendy to enter the second round of China Masters on Tuesday.
Satwik-Chirag cruised through the English pair 21-13, 21-10 in just 37 minutes.
The other Indians in fray include H.S. Prannoy and Aakarshi Kashyap.
More to follow...
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs AUS T20Is: David Warner withdraws from series, Aaron Hardie named replacement
- China Masters 2023: Satwik-Chirag through to second round
- Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Preview, analysis and key players
- England can be proud of Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, says Kane
- Woods-McIlroy virtual golf league launch postponed to 2025
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE