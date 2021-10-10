More Sports Badminton Badminton India vs Spain, Uber Cup: Complete match line-ups, Saina back in action India will begin its Uber Cup campaign on Sunday in its opening Group B match against Spain in Aarhus, Denmark. Team Sportstar 10 October, 2021 08:53 IST FILE PHOTO: Saia Nehwal will be back in action on Sunday during India's Uber Cup opener against Spain where she will face Clara Azurmendi. - PTI Team Sportstar 10 October, 2021 08:53 IST India will begin its Uber Cup campaign on Sunday in its opening Group B match against Spain in Aarhus, Denmark.Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal will play the first singles match against Clara Azurmendi.Here's the complete line-upWomen's singles - Saina Nehwal vs Clara AzurmendiWomen's singles - Malvika Bansod vs Beatriz CorralesWomen's Doubles - Tanisha Crasto/ Rutaparna Panda vs Paula Lopez/ Lorena UsleWomen's singles - Aditi Bhatt vs Ania SetienWomen's Doubles - Ashwini Ponnappa/ N. Sikki Reddy vs Clara Azurmendi/ Beatriz Corrales Where to watch?The India vs Spain Uber Cup tie will be telecast live on the Star Sports 3 channel in India on Sunday from 12pm onwards. The match will also be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar website and app. Read more stories on Badminton. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :