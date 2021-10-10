India vs Spain, Uber Cup: Complete match line-ups, Saina back in action

India will begin its Uber Cup campaign on Sunday in its opening Group B match against Spain in Aarhus, Denmark.

Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal will play the first singles match against Clara Azurmendi.

Here's the complete line-up

Women's singles - Saina Nehwal vs Clara Azurmendi Women's singles - Malvika Bansod vs Beatriz Corrales Women's Doubles - Tanisha Crasto/ Rutaparna Panda vs Paula Lopez/ Lorena Usle Women's singles - Aditi Bhatt vs Ania Setien Women's Doubles - Ashwini Ponnappa/ N. Sikki Reddy vs Clara Azurmendi/ Beatriz Corrales

Where to watch?

The India vs Spain Uber Cup tie will be telecast live on the Star Sports 3 channel in India on Sunday from 12pm onwards. The match will also be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar website and app.