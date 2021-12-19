List of Indian medallists at badminton world championships

Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen added their names to the list of Indian medallists at BWF world championships after clinching silver and bronze, respectively, in Huelva, Spain.

Srikanth, who lost 15-21, 20-22 to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the final on Sunday, became the first Indian man to win silver at the world championships.

Lakshya, 20, who lost to Srikanth in the semifinal, is the youngest Indian man to finish on the podium.

Legendary shuttler Prakash Padukone won the first world championship medal for India when he won bronze in 1983.

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu is the only Indian world champion. She beat Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the summit clash in Basel in 2019.

Here's the complete list of Indian medallists at BWF World Championships-