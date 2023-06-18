Magazine

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Indonesia Open 2023 Final, LIVE Score: Satwik-Chirag aims to win maiden Super 1000 title

Indonesia Open 2023: Catch the highlights, live score and updates from the men’s doubles finals.

Updated : Jun 18, 2023 14:11 IST

Team Sportstar
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, left, with Chirag Shetty in action.
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, left, with Chirag Shetty in action. | Photo Credit: AP
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, left, with Chirag Shetty in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of Indonesia Open 2023 tournament. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty of India will take on Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the finals on Sunday.

  • June 18, 2023 13:53
    Satwik-Chirag’s road to final-

    bt Min Hyuk Kang and Seung Jae Seo of Korea 17-21, 21-19, 21-18 (semifinal)

    bt Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Malaysia 21-13, 21-13 (quarterfinal)

    bt China’s He Ji Ting and Zhou Hao Dong 21-17, 21-15 (second round)

    bt Christo Popov and Toma Junior Popov of France 21-12, 11-7 retd. (first round)

  • June 18, 2023 13:33
    When did the two pairs last face each other?

    In the 2023 Sudirman Cup group match, Satwik-Cgirag lost 18-21, 19-21 to the second seeded Malaysian pair.

  • June 18, 2023 13:05
    Head-to-head

    The Malaysian pair has a staggering 7-0 lead over the Indians.

  • June 18, 2023 12:36
    DID YOU KNOW?

    This is Satwik-Chirag’s maiden Super 1000 finals.

  • June 18, 2023 12:19
    PREVIEW

    Indian men’s doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty fought hard to advance to the final of the Indonesia Open World Tour Super 1000 event on Saturday.

    The Commonwealth Games gold medalist duo of Satwik and Chirag, seeded seventh, overcame a game deficit to beat unseeded Min Hyuk Kang and Seung Jae Seo of Korea 17-21, 21-19, 21-18 to seal their maiden Super-1000 final berth.

    The win also extended their overall head-to-head record over Kang and Seo to 3-2.

    World No 6 Satwik and Chirag will face second seeds Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh of Malaysia.

  • June 18, 2023 12:04
    When and where to watch the Indonesia Open 2023 LIVE in India?

    The live telecast of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 matches will be available on Sports 18 and the live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and BWF’s YouTube Channel BWF TV.

