Indonesia Open 2023 Final, LIVE Score: Satwik-Chirag aims to win maiden Super 1000 title

June 18, 2023 12:19

PREVIEW

Indian men’s doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty fought hard to advance to the final of the Indonesia Open World Tour Super 1000 event on Saturday.

The Commonwealth Games gold medalist duo of Satwik and Chirag, seeded seventh, overcame a game deficit to beat unseeded Min Hyuk Kang and Seung Jae Seo of Korea 17-21, 21-19, 21-18 to seal their maiden Super-1000 final berth.

The win also extended their overall head-to-head record over Kang and Seo to 3-2.

World No 6 Satwik and Chirag will face second seeds Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh of Malaysia.