Indonesia Open 2023, pre-quarterfinal LIVE Score: Can Sindhu better her record vs Tai Tzu Ying?

June 15, 2023 09:35

Sindhu’s road to pre-quarters

P.V. Sindhu finally got the better of Indonesia’s Gregoria Tunjung as she completed a 21-19, 21-15 win in the opening round. The Indonesian had beaten Sindhu twice this year.

Sindhu will face defending champion Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the pre-quarterfinal.