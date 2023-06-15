- June 15, 2023 09:53Meanwhile....
In the men’s singles pre-quarterfinal match, Kidambi Srikanth leads 21-17 against fellow compatriot Lakshya Sen in game one!
- June 15, 2023 09:50Head-to-head
Tai Tzu holds a staggering 18-5 lead over Sindhu. Will the Indian be able to gain one over the opponent she struggles against the most?
- June 15, 2023 09:47What happened the last time the two faced each other?
Their most recent showdown was at the 2023 Sudirman Cup, where Tai Tzu Ying secured a 21-14, 18-21, 21-17 victory against the Indian.
- June 15, 2023 09:35Sindhu’s road to pre-quarters
P.V. Sindhu finally got the better of Indonesia’s Gregoria Tunjung as she completed a 21-19, 21-15 win in the opening round. The Indonesian had beaten Sindhu twice this year.
Sindhu will face defending champion Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the pre-quarterfinal.
- June 15, 2023 09:31When and where to watch the Indonesia Open 2023 LIVE in India?
The live telecast of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 matches will be available on Sports 18 and the live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and BWF’s YouTube Channel BWF TV.
Latest on Sportstar
- Indonesia Open 2023, pre-quarterfinal LIVE Score: Can Sindhu better her record vs Tai Tzu Ying?
- Canadian Grand Prix: Verstappen favourite for Red Bull’s 100th win
- Premier League clubs post record revenues as Europe recovers from COVID-19 impact
- Tiafoe beats Lehecka to book Stuttgart quarterfinal against Musetti
- Italy’s Bonucci nestles in national team arms after Juventus woes
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE