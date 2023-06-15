Magazine

Indonesia Open 2023, pre-quarterfinal LIVE Score: Can Sindhu better her record vs Tai Tzu Ying?

Indonesia Open 2023: Catch the highlights, live score and updates from the pre-quarterfinal match between India’s PV Sindhu and Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying.

Updated : Jun 15, 2023 10:04 IST

Team Sportstar
P V. Sindhu of India in action.
P V. Sindhu of India in action. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

P V. Sindhu of India in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of Indonesia Open 2023 tournament. India’s PV Sindhu will take on Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying on Thursday in pre-quarterfinal match.

  • June 15, 2023 09:53
    Meanwhile....

    In the men’s singles pre-quarterfinal match, Kidambi Srikanth leads 21-17 against fellow compatriot Lakshya Sen in game one!

  • June 15, 2023 09:50
    Head-to-head

    Tai Tzu holds a staggering 18-5 lead over Sindhu. Will the Indian be able to gain one over the opponent she struggles against the most?

  • June 15, 2023 09:47
    What happened the last time the two faced each other?

    Their most recent showdown was at the 2023 Sudirman Cup, where Tai Tzu Ying secured a 21-14, 18-21, 21-17 victory against the Indian.

  • June 15, 2023 09:35
    Sindhu’s road to pre-quarters

    P.V. Sindhu finally got the better of Indonesia’s Gregoria Tunjung as she completed a 21-19, 21-15 win in the opening round. The Indonesian had beaten Sindhu twice this year.

    Sindhu will face defending champion Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the pre-quarterfinal.

    Indonesia Open: Prannoy, Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag reach second round; Treesa-Gayatri knocked out

  • June 15, 2023 09:31
    When and where to watch the Indonesia Open 2023 LIVE in India?

    The live telecast of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 matches will be available on Sports 18 and the live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and BWF’s YouTube Channel BWF TV.

Indonesian Open /

P. V. Sindhu /

BRI Indonesia Open /

Tai Tzu Ying

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
