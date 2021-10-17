Thomas Cup 2021: Indonesia beats China to win first title in 19 years

Indonesia beat defending champion China on Sunday to win a record-extending 14th Thomas Cup title at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus, Denmark.

This was Indonesia's first victory in the showpiece final since 2002.

Tokyo 2020 men's singles bronze medallist Anthony Sinisuka Ginting got Indonesia off to a bright start with a 18-21, 21-14, 21-16 victory over Lu Guangzu.

Next, Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto sealed the deal in straight games as they thumped He Jiting and Zhou Haodong 21-12, 21-19 in the first doubles match.

Jonatan Christie delivered the final blow, recovering from a second game slip to edge Li Shifeng 21-14, 18-21, 21-14.