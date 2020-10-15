Badminton Badminton Srikanth sails into Denmark Open quarterfinals Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth stormed into the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open with a straight-game win over Jason Anthony Ho-Shue. PTI Odense (Denmark) 15 October, 2020 20:01 IST Kidambi Srikanth is currently ranked 14th. - Reuters PTI Odense (Denmark) 15 October, 2020 20:01 IST Back in action after a seven-month long coronavirus-forced break, ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth stormed into the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open with a straight-game win over Jason Anthony Ho-Shue, here on Thursday.The fifth seed Indian took 33 minutes to get the better of his Canadian opponent 21-15, 21-14 in the men’s singles second round match of the Super 750 tournament, the only event happening this year in Badminton World Federation’s calendar.READ: Srikanth wins first match at Denmark OpenThe BWF was forced to cancel multiple tournaments and postpone the Asia leg and the World Tour Final to January next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Srikanth, a former world number one and currently ranked 14th, will next face the winner of the other second round match between second seed Tien Chen Chou of Chinese Taipei and Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen.The other surviving Indian in the competition, Lakshya Sen will be up against local challenger Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus in his second round later in the day.Subhankar Dey and Ajay Jayram were also in the fray but made first round exists on Wednesday. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos