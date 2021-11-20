More Sports Badminton Badminton K Srikanth loses to Antonsen in semifinal, crashes out of Indonesia Masters Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the Indonesia masters Super 750 badminton tournament after losing to Danish third-seeded Anders Antonsen 21-14, 21-9 in the men's singles semifinal. Team Sportstar BALI 20 November, 2021 18:05 IST FILE PHOTO: Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth in action. - REUTERS Team Sportstar BALI 20 November, 2021 18:05 IST Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the Indonesia masters Super 750 badminton tournament after losing to Danish third-seeded Anders Antonsen 21-14, 21-9 in the men's singles semifinal that lasted 41 minutes. More to follow... Read more stories on Badminton. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :