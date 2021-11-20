Badminton

K Srikanth loses to Antonsen in semifinal, crashes out of Indonesia Masters

Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the Indonesia masters Super 750 badminton tournament after losing to Danish third-seeded Anders Antonsen 21-14, 21-9 in the men's singles semifinal.

BALI 20 November, 2021 18:05 IST

FILE PHOTO: Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth in action.   -  REUTERS

Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the Indonesia masters Super 750 badminton tournament after losing to Danish third-seeded Anders Antonsen 21-14, 21-9 in the men's singles semifinal that lasted 41 minutes.

