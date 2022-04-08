More Sports Badminton Badminton Korea Open: Srikanth, Sindhu enter semifinals India's Kidambi Srikanth defeated Korea's Son Wan Ho and progressed to the semifinals of Korea Open. Team Sportstar 08 April, 2022 09:27 IST FILE PHOTO: India's Kidambi Srikanth in action. - AFP Team Sportstar 08 April, 2022 09:27 IST World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the semifinals of the Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament with a three-game win over local hope Son Wan Ho in the men's singles competition here on Friday.In a battle between two former world number ones, it was Srikanth who rode on his power and precision to outwit Son Wan Ho 21-12 18-21 21-12 in the quarterfinal match that lasted just over an hour. Korea Open Badminton Championships 2022MS - Quarter final21 18 21Srikanth KIDAMBI12 21 12Wanho SON in 62 minutes https://t.co/87uXT65vEL— BWFScore (@BWFScore) April 8, 2022 Srikanth had a 4-7 record against the Korean, having lost to him in last three occasions.However, the Indian played better badminton on Friday to come up trumps against an opponent, who is coming back to international badminton after a two-year hiatus.The Indian, seeded fifth, will next face the winner of the match between Thailand's eighth seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn and third seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.Shortly after Srikanth's victory, his compatriot P V Sindhu notched up a comfortable 21-10, 21-16 win against Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand and booked a spot in the women's single semifinal. Read more stories on Badminton. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :