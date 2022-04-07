Badminton

Korea Open: Sindhu enters quarterfinal; Malvika, Sen suffer defeats

India's top shuttler P V Sindhu ousted Japan's Aya Ohori in straight sets to progress into the third round of Korean Open.

07 April, 2022 11:13 IST

FILE PHOTO: India's P V Sindhu stormed into the Korean Open quarterfinal.   -  AP

India's P V Sindhu registered a comprehensive win over Japan's Aya Ohori to move into the quarterfinals of the Korea Open. The dominant Indian, fresh from her title triumph in the Swiss Open, defeated Ohori 21-15, 21-10.

