More Sports Badminton Badminton Korea Open: Sindhu enters quarterfinal; Malvika, Sen suffer defeats India's top shuttler P V Sindhu ousted Japan's Aya Ohori in straight sets to progress into the third round of Korean Open. Team Sportstar 07 April, 2022 11:13 IST FILE PHOTO: India's P V Sindhu stormed into the Korean Open quarterfinal. - AP Team Sportstar 07 April, 2022 11:13 IST India's P V Sindhu registered a comprehensive win over Japan's Aya Ohori to move into the quarterfinals of the Korea Open. The dominant Indian, fresh from her title triumph in the Swiss Open, defeated Ohori 21-15, 21-10.