Badminton

BWF German Open 2023: Lakshya Sen, Tasnim Mir lose in first round

While last year’s runner-up Lakshya Sen lost to Frenchman Christo Popov, Tasnim Mir suffered defeat against Thai shuttler Pornpawee Chochuwong in the first round of the German Open.

Team Sportstar
08 March, 2023 17:33 IST
FILE PHOTO: India’s Lakshya Sen lost to Frenchman Christo Popov in the opening round of the BWF German Open in Mulheim on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: India’s Lakshya Sen lost to Frenchman Christo Popov in the opening round of the BWF German Open in Mulheim on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy/The Hindu

India’s Lakshya Sen and Tasnim Mir exited from the German Open, a BWF World Tour Super 300 event, on Wednesday after straight-games defeats in the first round in Mulheim, Germany.

Sixth-seeded Sen, who reached the final last year, lost 19-21, 16-21 to Frenchman Christo Popov in 45 minutes.

The 17-year-old Mir, who reached the main draw after beating Ireland’s Rachael Darragh in the qualifying round, suffered an 8-21, 10-21 defeat against eighth-seeded Thai shuttler Pornpawee Chochuwong in 25 minutes.

Later in the day, Malvika Bansod takes on fifth-seeded Chinese player Wang Zhi Yi while newly-crowned national champion Mithun Manjunath faces former world champion Loh Kean Yew, fourth seed from Singapore.

More to follow...

