India's PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy will be in action in the semifinals on Saturday.

Results so far
May 27, 2023 12:40
In Progress

Tan/Thinaah of Malaysia are up against Jeong/Kim of South Korea in the Women’s Doubles semifinals.

Following this match, we’ll have India’s PV Sindhu in action on Court 1.

May 27, 2023 12:34
HS Prannoy - Road to semifinals

R32 - bt Chen Tien Chou 16-21, 21-14, 21-13

R16 - bt Shi Feng Li 13-21, 21-16, 21-11

QF - bt Kenta Nishmoto 25-23, 18-21, 21-13

May 27, 2023 12:30
PV Sindhu - Road to semifinals

R32 - bt Line Christophersen 21-13, 17-21, 21-18

R16 - bt Aya Ohori - 21-16, 21-11

QF - bt Yi Man Zhang - 21-16, 13-21, 22-20

May 27, 2023 12:24
Puavaranukroh/Taerattanachai bt Seo/Chae 21-19, 13-21, 21-17 - Mixed Doubles

Feng/Huang bt Jomkoh/Paewsampran 21-12, 21-8 - Mixed Doubles

May 27, 2023 12:09
Order of play

Seo/Chae vs Puavaranukroh/Taerattanachai - Mixed Doubles

Tan/Thinaah vs Jeong/Kim - Women’s Doubles

Sindhu vs Tunjung - Womens Singles

Adinata vs Prannoy - Men’s Singles

May 27, 2023 11:34
WHERE TO WATCH

The live streaming of the Malaysia Masters semifinals will be available on the Voot Select website.

May 27, 2023 11:32
PREVIEW

PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy will carry India hopes as the Malaysia Masters 2023 gets to the home stretch on Saturday.

Sindhu overcame China’s Zhang Yi Man on Friday to book a berth in the last-four against Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung.

Prannoy, meanwhile, defeated Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto in a three-game thriller to set up the semifinal clash with Christian Adinata of Indonesia.