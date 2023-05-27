Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Malaysia Masters 2023 tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. India’s PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy will be in action in the semifinals on Saturday.
Malaysia Masters 2023 Live Score and Updates: PV Sindhu in action next, HS Prannoy up against Indonesia’s Adinata
Malaysia Masters 2023: Catch the live score and updates from the semifinal matches of Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy.
Tan/Thinaah of Malaysia are up against Jeong/Kim of South Korea in the Women’s Doubles semifinals.
Following this match, we’ll have India’s PV Sindhu in action on Court 1.
R32 - bt Chen Tien Chou 16-21, 21-14, 21-13
R16 - bt Shi Feng Li 13-21, 21-16, 21-11
QF - bt Kenta Nishmoto 25-23, 18-21, 21-13
R32 - bt Line Christophersen 21-13, 17-21, 21-18
R16 - bt Aya Ohori - 21-16, 21-11
QF - bt Yi Man Zhang - 21-16, 13-21, 22-20
Puavaranukroh/Taerattanachai bt Seo/Chae 21-19, 13-21, 21-17 - Mixed Doubles
Feng/Huang bt Jomkoh/Paewsampran 21-12, 21-8 - Mixed Doubles
Seo/Chae vs Puavaranukroh/Taerattanachai - Mixed Doubles
Tan/Thinaah vs Jeong/Kim - Women’s Doubles
Sindhu vs Tunjung - Womens Singles
Adinata vs Prannoy - Men’s Singles
The live streaming of the Malaysia Masters semifinals will be available on the Voot Select website.
PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy will carry India hopes as the Malaysia Masters 2023 gets to the home stretch on Saturday.
Sindhu overcame China’s Zhang Yi Man on Friday to book a berth in the last-four against Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung.
Prannoy, meanwhile, defeated Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto in a three-game thriller to set up the semifinal clash with Christian Adinata of Indonesia.