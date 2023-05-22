Badminton

After Sudirman Cup flop show, Indian shuttlers eye good outing at Malaysia Masters

None of the top singles players could win their respective matches during the marquee clashes against Chinese Taipei and Malaysia as India made an early exit from the world mixed team championship.

PTI
Kuala Lumpur 22 May, 2023 11:27 IST
Kuala Lumpur 22 May, 2023 11:27 IST
PV Sindhu will look to make an amend to her disappointing performance at the Sudirman Cup when she competes at the Malaysia Masters, starting on Tuesday.

PV Sindhu will look to make an amend to her disappointing performance at the Sudirman Cup when she competes at the Malaysia Masters, starting on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

None of the top singles players could win their respective matches during the marquee clashes against Chinese Taipei and Malaysia as India made an early exit from the world mixed team championship.

Star Indian shuttlers, including P.V. Sindhu and H.S. Prannoy, will have to quickly get over the disappointment of the Sudirman Cup result when they begin their campaign at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament starting here on Tuesday.

None of the top singles players could win their respective matches during the marquee clashes against Chinese Taipei and Malaysia as India made an early exit from the world mixed team championships in China.

Also Read
Sudirman Cup: China wins title, beats South Korea 3-0

The doubles pairs also couldn’t get going as India was beaten 4-1 and 5-0 by Taipei and Malaysia.

Back to the world tour events, the Indian shuttlers will look for redemption when especially keeping the Paris Olympic qualification in mind.

Sixth seed Sindhu, who had lost to Tokyo silver medallist Tai Tzu Ying and Goh Jin Wei last week, will meet Denmark’s, Line Christophersen.

Prannoy will get a chance to settle the scores when he faces sixth seed Chou Tien Chen again after his loss against the Taipei player in Suzhou.

Kidambi Srikanth also lost his match against Malaysia and will hope to get some confidence back with a win against Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama in the opening round.

Also Read
Chen Long, an underappreciated genius, bids farewell

Lakshya Sen, who was on the reverse list in Sudirman Cup and didn’t get to play any matches, will open against former world champion Loh Kean Yew from Singapore.

Fifth seed Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty fought hard before going down in both their matches in China. They will square off against Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in their opening round.

In the qualification round, Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap, B Sai Praneeth, Mithun Manjunath and Priyanshu Rajawat are in the fray.

Read more stories on Badminton.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Who is Priyanshu Rajawat, the Orleans Masters champion?

Sankar Muthusamy: A world feat with beginnings in a small Chennai badminton academy

Sindhu uses pause in golden pursuit to appreciate diamonds

Slide shows

Happy New Year: Messi, Kohli and other sports stars who welcomed 2023 in style

In pictures: Best of 2016 Rio Olympics

Revisiting history: A look back at India's Olympic medallists

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us