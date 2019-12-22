More Sports Badminton Badminton Meiraba Luwang clinches Bangladesh Junior International Series title Meiraba beats Ken Yong Ong 21-14, 21-18 in the final to pocket his second BWF title in two months. PTI Dhaka 22 December, 2019 16:32 IST PTI Dhaka 22 December, 2019 16:32 IST India’s Meiraba Luwang lived up to his top billing to win the Bangladesh Junior International Series 2019 title here on Sunday. Top seeded Meiraba, who hails form Manipur, beat Ken Yong Ong 21-14, 21-18 in the final that lasted 38 minutes.Read | Sindhu will bounce back soon - GopichandMeiraba had defeated another Malaysian — M. Fazriq Mohamad Razif — in the semifinals. He was one of the five Indians in the main draw.Meiraba had clinched the boys’ singles U-19 title at the Woncheon Yonex Korea Junior Open International Challenge last month. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.