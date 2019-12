Meiraba Luwang clinches Bangladesh Junior International Series title

India’s Meiraba Luwang lived up to his top billing to win the Bangladesh Junior International Series 2019 title here on Sunday. Top seeded Meiraba, who hails form Manipur, beat Ken Yong Ong 21-14, 21-18 in the final that lasted 38 minutes.

Meiraba had defeated another Malaysian — M. Fazriq Mohamad Razif — in the semifinals. He was one of the five Indians in the main draw.

Meiraba had clinched the boys’ singles U-19 title at the Woncheon Yonex Korea Junior Open International Challenge last month.