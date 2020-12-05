More Sports Badminton Badminton Four top shuttlers, including Kashyap, test positive for COVID-19 According to a source close to one of the shuttlers, one of them developed mild symptoms after attending Guru Sai Dutt's wedding recently. V.V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 05 December, 2020 22:56 IST P. Kashyap is one of the shuttlers to test positive for COVID. - RITU RAJ KONWAR V.V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 05 December, 2020 22:56 IST Four top shuttlers including Commonwealth Games gold medallist P. Kashyap, H.S. Prannoy and R.M.V. Guru Sai Dutt have tested positive for COVID-19.According to a source close to one of the shuttlers, one of them developed mild symptoms after attending Guru Sai Dutt's wedding recently. They went for the tests and the reports were positive.READ| Saina Nehwal: I'm in race for Tokyo Olympics in 2021 However, since they are all asymptomatic, all of them are under self-quarantine at their respective places. Doubles player Pranaav Jerry Chopra is the fourth player to test positive.The shuttlers will take another rapid test on Sunday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos