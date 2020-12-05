Four top shuttlers, including Kashyap, test positive for COVID-19

Four top shuttlers including Commonwealth Games gold medallist P. Kashyap, H.S. Prannoy and R.M.V. Guru Sai Dutt have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a source close to one of the shuttlers, one of them developed mild symptoms after attending Guru Sai Dutt's wedding recently. They went for the tests and the reports were positive.

However, since they are all asymptomatic, all of them are under self-quarantine at their respective places. Doubles player Pranaav Jerry Chopra is the fourth player to test positive.

The shuttlers will take another rapid test on Sunday.