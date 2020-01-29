PBL LIVE: PV Sindhu, Sikki Reddy in action at Hyderabad Hunters vs North Eastern Warriors

Good evening! Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of Match 10 of the Premier Badminton League (PBL), where home team Hyderabad Hunters will lock horns with North Eastern Warriors at the G. M. C. Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium, in Hyderabad.

Scores in order of HYD-NEW

4-5 Ivanov loses control of the last shot as the shuttle fell dead at the base of the net.

1-3 Boom! Krishna Prasad smashes one down the center line and neither Sikki Reddy nor Ivanov could get to it.

1-0 Krishna Prasad finds the tape again after Kim does what she does best again. Continuously restricts the opponents to playing at the net and we all know who does a better job there.

GAME 3

8-15 Kim settles it! Hyderabad, put on the backfoot, resorts to a defensive approach in the last rally, but it doesn't work out in the side's favour.

5-11 Krishna Prasad tries to go for the 'round-the-back' shot, after the birdie flies over his head, but he misjudges the length. Misses it completely!

4-10 Kim is just too good at the net; the control she has on her shuttle is mindblowing.

3-8 The North East Warriors, however, wouldn't let go of things easy, as it bounces right back to secure four more points on the spin, to give itself a five-point cushion.

3-4 Interesting tactical move from Sikki Reddy, who finding the Warriors' duo backing up sends in a hairpin drop. None of the shuttlers could get under it on time.

2-2 Krishna Prasad finds the tape after Ivanov sends in a straight return, just missing the top of the net. The pace on it was enough to see Krishna falter.

0-1 The first point goes the Warriors' way, owing to Krishna Prasad's impeccable cross-court defence.

GAME 2

15-9 Ivanov uses his height and reach to smash one down at the other end of the court. Krishna Prasad couldn't possible do anything about it. Hyderabad takes Game 1!

13-9 Turn of the Big Vlad now! Ivanov gives himself the required elevation, to rain one down at Krishna Prasad, who finds the net.

8-9 Krishna's aggressive gameplay is winning everyone's hearts here! He keeps it straight again, slamming down hard multiple times. After a number of quick exchanges, Sikki Reddy misfires.

7-7 Sikki Reddy forces an error off Kim, serving late and low towards the extreme left of the court. The latter manages to get under the bird, but unfortunately doesn't manage to keep her return in line. OUT!

4-6 Krishna Prasad plays one straight at Sikki Reddy's body, who, unable to free her arms much, lifts one resorting to her backhand. But the shuttle flies out.

4-3 Krishna Prasad misfires. He keeps the play restricted close to the left alley for a while before Sikki Reddy fires one cross-court only for Krishna to swing wide.

0-1 Vrushali Upadhye, the chair umpire, introduces the players from each side. Hunters to serve: Sikki Reddy to Krishna Prasad. Ivanov's return floats beyond the baseline.

GAME 1

First up, it will be Vladimir Ivanov and N. Sikki Reddy from Hyderabad taking on Krishna Prasad Garaga and Kim Ha Na from NE Warriors.

ORDER OF PLAY

Matches Hyderabad Hunters North Eastern Warriors XD Vladimir Ivanov and N. Sikki Reddy Krishna Prasad Garaga and Kim Ha Na MS2 (Trump match for Hyderabad) Sourabh Verma Tanongsak Saensomboomsuk WS PV Sindhu Michelle Li MS2 Ben Lane and Vladimir Ivanov Bodin Isara and Lee Yong Dae MD Daren Liew Lee Cheuk Yiu

SQUADS: Hyderabad Hunters: Ben Lane, Daren Liew, Gadde Ruthvika Shivani, N. Sikki Reddy, Priyanshu Rajawat, P. V. Sindhu, Sean Vendy, Sourabh Verma, Vladimir Ivanov North Eastern Warriors: Ashmita Chaliha, Bodin Isara, Kaushal Dharmamer, Kim Ha Na, Krishna Prasad Garaga, Lee Cheuk Yiu, Lee Yong Dae, Michelle Li, Rutaparna Panda, Tanongsak Saensomboomsuk

PREVIEW

World champion, P.V. Sindhu, will spearhead Hyderabad Hunters’ challenge in the final stretch of the Premier Badminton League Season 5 which begins at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, from Wednesday.

Sindhu will be playing in front of her home crowd for the first time since being crowned world champion in Basel in August 2019. She will also be hoping for an improved performance after a dismal start.

"We have not had the best of starts. But, that is in the past now. We are working on the things that need to be fine tuned and we will be ready for this crucial phase of the league,” she said.

"This is our home turf. With the support of our passionate fans, we are confident of upping our game and making a dash for the semifinals," says Hunters owner Dr. V.R.K. Rao.

In the first fixture tomorrow, bottom-placed Hunters will take on North-Eastern Warriors and Sindhu is wary of the challenge posed by Michelle Li and Lee Yong Dae in the rival line-up.

Hunters also boasts the likes of N. Sikki Reddy, Vladimir Ivanov, Daren Liew, Sourabh Varma, Ben Lane, Sean Vendy, Ruthvika Shivani Gadde and Priyanshu Rajawat in its ranks who will look to make use of the league to realise the bigger dreams in the international circuit.

"We got a key win against Awadhe Warriors though a low scoring tie, in our last encounter on Sunday. We needed that trigger to reignite ourselves and aim for a clean sweep from here on," says Sikki Reddy.

Hunters has four matches at home in a total of six, giving it the opportunity to improve its standing in the PBL table. The league stage will end on February 6 and the final is scheduled on February 9.