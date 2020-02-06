PBL 5 LIVE: Bengaluru Raptors vs Awadhe Warriors; last semis birth up for grabs

Hello and welcome to SPORTSTAR'S LIVE coverage of the Premier Badminton League 2020 between Bengaluru Raptors and Awadhe Warriors at the G.M.C Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

SCORES READ [ BENGALURU RAPTORS - AWADHE WARRIORS]

GAME 1

8-5 Arun George comes in at the back of his partner, Rian's smashes, and drills one over the net for a winner and the Raptors pair enjoy a three-point lead at the break.

4-4 Score level again as a cheeky cross-court drop, in response to the serve, from Ko Sung falls wide.

2-3 Service error from Rian as it falls short.

2-2 Ko Sung's flat tap at the net fails to cross over.

1-1 Brilliant rally and good defence from the Awadhe pair. After 44 shots, Awadhe bags its first point of the night.

1-0 Shin with the first error of the night as Bengaluru wins the first point. At the net, Shin lasms the smahs into the net.

Awadhe to serve first.

Important night for the two teams. The doubles pair of both the teams are out in the centre. Let's get started!

Last hurrah of the league stage:

HUGE MATCH TONIGHT AS WE WILL GET OUR FOURTH AND LAST SEMIFINALIST.

Tie 21, between Bengaluru Raptors and Awadhe Warriors, promises to be an exciting one as the two teams will fight for the final semifinals berth. A team needs to score at least 20 points by the end of the league stage to secure a top-4 finish. North Eastern Warriors topped the table with 22 points to go through. Chennai finished second with 22 points, only behind NE on wins count. Pune 7 Aces pipped Hyderabad Hunters 2-1 yesterday to seal a spot in the semis. Before the tie, it needed two points and it did just that.

Now, it has all come down the last league match. What needs to be done?

The bigger challenge lies with Awadhe, which is currently fifth with 14 points after five ties/25 matches. Bengaluru is currently fourth with 17 points after 5 ties/25 matches.

For Awadhe to win:

If Awadhe wins 4-1, 5-2 or 6-(-1), then it will go through. Anything less than 4-1 will mean Bengaluru advancing to the semis.

If 4-1 win for Awadhe: Bengaluru 18-18 Awadhe. (Awadhe goes through with better head-to-head record)

If 5-2 win for Awadhe: Bengaluru 19-19 Awadhe. (Awadhe goes through with better head-to-head record)

If 6- (1) win for Awadhe: Bengaluru 16-20 Awadhe.

ORDER OF PLAY

Matches Bengaluru Raptors Awadhe Warriors MD Arun George/Rian Agung Saputro Ko Sung Hyun/Shin Baek Cheol MS1 Brice Leverdez (TRUMP) Ajay Jayaram WS Tai Tzu-ying Beiwen Zhang MS2 B. Sai Praneeth (TRUMP) Wong Wing Ki Vincent XD Peng Soon Chan/Eom Hye Won Ko Sung Hyun/Christinna Pedersen

SQUADS

Bengaluru Raptors squad: Ansal Yadav, Arun George, B. Sai Praneeth, Brice Leverdez, Peng Soon Chan, Eom Hye Won, Medha Shashidharan, Rian Agung Saputro, Tai Tzy-ying Coach: Arvind Bhat Awadhe Warriors squad: Ajay Jayaram, Beiwen Zhang, Christinna Pedersen, Ivan Sozonov, Ko Sung Hyun, Shin Baek Cheol, Subhankar Dey, Tanvi Lad, Wong Wing Ki Vincent Coach: Anup Sridhar

LIVE STREAMING: