Badminton PBL LIVE: Tai Tzu Ying to play trump, Bengaluru Raptors vs Pune 7 Aces - SF2 Catch all the highlights and updates from the second semifinal of PBL Season 5, between defending champion Bengaluru Raptors and Pune 7 Aces. Last Updated: 08 February, 2020 18:35 IST The men's doubles pair of Pune 7 Aces, Hendra Setiawan (L) and Chirag Shetty played the trump match for their team against Bengaluru Raptors in PBL-5 semifinals on Saturday. - PBL Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Premier Badminton League 2020 semifinal between Bengaluru Raptors and Pune 7 Aces at the G. M. C. Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.OVERALL SCORE OF THE TIE: Bengaluru Raptors 0 - 0 Pune 7 Aces. SCORES READ: Bengaluru Raptors - Pune 7 Aces. ORDER OF PLAY: (Bengaluru Raptors vs Pune 7 Aces)Men's Doubles - Arun George/Rian Agung Saputro vs (Trump Match) Hendra Setiawan/Chirag Shetty.Men's Singles - Brice Leverdez vs Mithun Manjunath.Men's Singles - Sai Praneeth vs Kazumasa Sakai.Women's Singles - Tai Tzu Ying (Trump match) vs Rituparna Das.Mixed Doubles - Chan Peng Soon/Eom Hye Won vs Chris Adcock/Gabrielle Adcock. SQUADSBengaluru Raptors squad: Sai Praneeth(C), Brice Leverdez, Tai Tzu Ying, Arun George, Rian Agung Saputro, Chan Peng Soon, Eom Hye Won, Medha Shashidharan, Ansal Yadav.COACH: Arvind Bhat.Pune 7 Aces squad: Chirag Shetty(C), Hendra Setiawan, Rituparna Das, Chris Adcock, Gabrielle Adcock, M.R. Arjun, Kean Yew Loh, Kazumasa Sakai, Mugdha Agrey, Mithun Manjunath, Tse Ying Suet.COACH: Anand Pawar. LIVE STREAMING:Where to watch Premier Badminton League Season 5?The Star Sports Network will telecast the PBL 2020 match live from 7 PM IST. Hotstar will provide live streaming online.