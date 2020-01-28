PBL LIVE Score, Awadhe Warriors vs Mumbai Rockets: Parupalli Kashyap, Subhankar Dey in action

Good evening! Hello and welcome Sportstar's live coverage of the ninth match of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) 2020, where home team Awadhe Warriors will go up against Mumbai Rockets at the Babu Banarasi Das U.P. Badminton Academy, in Lucknow.

Scores in order of AWD-MUM

3-4 Sa Rang lifts one from close to the right alley, but he doesn't get the direction right, this time, as the birdie floats out of play.

1-0 Chair umpire Madhavan N introduces the players. Mumbai Rockets take the first serve and and the first point of the evening, as well, after we see an unforced error coming from Sung Hyun.

Up first, we have the mixed doubles match between Awadhe Warriors' Ko Sung Hyun - Christinna Pedersen and Kim Sa Rang - Pia Zebadiah Bernadeth of Mumbai Warriors.

SQUADS: Awadhe Warriors: Ajay Jayaram, Beiwen Zhang, Christinna Pedersen, Ivan Sozonov, Ko Sung Hyun, Shin Baek Cheol, Subhankar Dey, Tanvi Lad, Wong Wing Ki Vincent Mumbai Rockets: Kim Gi Jung, Kim Sa Rang, Kuhoo Garg, Lee Dong Keun, Parupalli Kashyap, Pia Zebadiah Bernadeth, Pranaav Jerry Chopra, Shlok Ramchandran, Shreyansh Jaiswal, Shriyanshi Pardeshi

Matches Awadhe Warriors Mumbai Rockets XD Ko Sung Hyun/ Christinna Pedersen Kim Sa Rang/ Pia Zebadiah Bernadeth WS (Awadhe's Trump Match) Beiwen Zhang Kuhoo Garg MS1 (Mumbai's Trump Match) Wong Wing Ki Vincent Parupalli Kashyap MS2 Ajay Jayaram Lee Dong Keun MD Ko Sung Hyun/ Shin Baek Cheol Kim Gi Jung/ Kim Sa Rang

PREVIEW

Awadhe Warriors will look to capitalise on home advantage and bounce back to form when the side takes on the Mumbai Rockets on the final day of its home leg at the Premier Badminton League on Tuesday.

With both coming off a loss in their last tie, it will be a stern test of nerves for the two teams.

The Awadhe Warriors suffered a 1-2 loss at the hands of Hyderabad Hunters while the Rockets went down 2-5 to the Pune 7 Aces in their previous outings.

Having begun its campaign on a high with a gritty 4-3 victory over the North Eastern Warriors, Awadhe Warriors was aiming to continue its winning streak but the Hunters proved to be too strong.

Despite the outcome not going its way, it had a few positives coming out of the match.

Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol's partnership is growing stronger day by day. The pair, who won three BWF titles last year, have taken their confidence into the league and remain unbeaten so far.

Former World No. 10 Wong Wing Ki Vincent gave an effortless display in front of the roaring home fans while Subhankar Dey's stamina and tenacity impressed one and all.

The Warriors also have World No. 14 Beiwen Zhang in their ranks.

"Our last match did not go our way but that hasn't dampened our spirit. The crowd support here has been fantastic. We are looking forward to finishing our home leg with a win," said Zhang.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Rockets will be gunning for its first victory of the season after a disappointing start for the former runner-up that saw it lose to the high-flying Chennai Superstarz and the Pune 7 Aces.

In its two outings so far, it has accumulated just three wins.

Parupalli Kashyap's performance has stood out in spite of the former World No. 6 not being able to stitch together a win.

A tight three-game loss to Tommy Sugiarto was followed by a close defeat to Pune's Loh Kean Yew.

(With inputs from PTI)

