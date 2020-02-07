Badminton PBL 5 Semifinal LIVE: North Eastern Warriors vs Chennai Superstarz Follow live scores and updates from the first semifinal of PBL Season 5, between North Eastern Warriors and Chennai Superstarz. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 07 February, 2020 18:26 IST Chennai Superstarz will face a resilient North Eastern Warriors in the first semifinal of season 5 of the Premier Badminton League in Hyderabad on Friday. - NAGARA GOPAL Team Sportstar Last Updated: 07 February, 2020 18:26 IST Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Premier Badminton League 2020 semifinal between North Eastern Warriors and Chennai Superstarz at the G. M. C. Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. SQUADSNorth Eastern Warriors squad: Ashmita Chaliha, Bodin Isara, Kaushal Dharmamer, Kim Ha Na, Krishna Prasad Garaga, Lee Cheuk Yiu, Lee Yong Dae, Michelle Li, Rituparna Panda, Tanongsak SaensomboonsukChennai Superstarz squad: B Sumeeth Reddy, Dhruv Kapila, Gayatri Gopichand, Jessics Pugh, Kirsty Gilmour, Lakshya Sen, S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, Sanjana Santosh,Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Tommy Sugiarto LIVE STREAMING:Where to watch Premier Badminton League Season 5?The Star Sports Network will telecast the PBL 2020 match live from 7 PM IST. You can also watch the matches online on Hotstar .