PBL LIVE: North Eastern Warriors takes 1-0 lead against Mumbai Rockets

Tie 12 of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) between Mumbai Rockets and North Eastern Warriors at the G. M. C. Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium, in Hyderabad.

GAME - 2

Mumbai Rockets 9 - 15 North Eastern Warriors: She takes some extra time but Michelle Li seals the first game 15-9. Shreyanshi did put up an amazing fight despite the injury.

8 - 13: Six straight points for Shreyanshi now! That last drop shot was top notch. Michelle is paying the price for some lacklustre shots.

5 - 13: Three consecutive points for Shreyanshi. She is denying the inevitable by playing some wonderful badminton, especially with her backhand.

2 - 13: Shreyanshi is just staying in this game. She has exhibited some better movement now.

1 - 11: Finally Shreyanshi gets her first point as Michelle misses her mark. Can the Mumbai Rockets player capitalise on this?

0 - 8: Michelle has claimed eight quick points so far. She is hardly breaking a sweat. Shreyanshi is struggling here. She should have possibly sat out this tie as well.

Mumbai Rockets 0 - 4 North Eastern Warriors: Michelle Li is already running away with this. Shreyanshi's left leg is heavily strapped and she is finding it difficult to move around right now.

GAME - 1

AND THE MATCH BEGINS!

Shreyanshi Pardeshi (Mumbai Rockets) vs Michelle Li (North Eastern Warriors). This encounter will be North East's trump match.

Next up, we move on to the Women's Singles!

Mumbai Rockets 10 - 15 North Eastern Warriors: The Warriors seal the first point of the tie! Few more consecutive points won by Yong Dae and Ha Na as they complete the formalities.

10 - 12: North East with three straight points. Ha Na and Yong Dae are complementing eash other to perfection. Sa Rang and Pia are made to run everywhere now.

10 - 9: Some eye-catching badminton on display now. However, the unforced errors continue.

9 - 7: Mumbai now has a two-point lead! Sa Rang you beauty! He has one more match (men's doubles) to go and he might be the player of the tie already. All this comes after a slow start to the match.

7 - 7: Longest rally of the match so far - 26 shots. Pia is pushing the North East pair on the backfoot now. High quality, high octane action from both teams after two one-sided games.

5 - 5: Scores are even once again. There's been nothing to separate the teams this game. Both sides have reduced the errors to a large extent.

2 - 4: CHALLENGE UNSUCCESSFUL FOR FOR MUMBAI!! North East Warriors with a two-point lead now. Yong Dae is using all of his experience to get the better of the in-form Sa Rang.

Mumbai Rockets 2 - 2 North Eastern Warriors: That was a good long rally in which Yong Dae and Sa Rang played most of the shots. The Mumbai star had the final laugh with yet another inch-perfect drop.

GAME - 3

Mumbai Rockets 15 - 5 North Eastern Warriors: Sa Rang and Pia take the game into the decider with a loud roar. They weren't troubled a bit this game.

13 - 5: Yong Dae and Ha Na must get their service game back on track somehow. They are letting this slip. Meanwhile, Sa Rang and Pia won't complain as they are cruising towards a game win which will tie the scores.

11 - 4: Nothing can stop Sa Rang right now. He's coming up with brilliant slices and drops. Yong Dae and Ha Na are having no answer to this performance of the Mumbai Rockets star.

8 - 4: Sa Rang is finally getting his act together. He is smashing the hell out of Warriors. Yong Dae looks a bit tired as he is made to move to all ends of the court by the Mumbai duo. They are targeting the Korean veteran.

5 - 3: Mumbai finally bags the lead. A few bad serves from the Warriors were enough for the Rockets to take advantage.

Mumbai Rockets 2 - 2 North Eastern Warriors: The women from both teams have slightly outplayed the men tonight. Ha Na and Pia have made very few mistakes and their duel at the net has been scintillating. Even stevens in the second game.

GAME - 2

Mumbai Rockets 7 - 15 North Eastern Warriors: The North Eastern Warriors pair of Yong Dae and Ha Na claim the first game. Both of them have kept it simple. They've capitalised on mistakes from the their opponents. On the other hand, Sa Rang and Pia need to minimise the errors.

6 - 13: Few easy points go Mumbai's way for a change. Yong Dae should be happy to hear the "Service Over" call from the referee as he wasn't connecting well with his shots for a while.

3 - 12: Sa Rang is having a miserable game. His judgement has let him down big time. He has left at least three Yong Dae shots thinking they were out. But, unfortunately for his side,

3 - 8: We head into the break with the side from North East clearly on top. Both Yong Dae and Ha Na are being fed with easy smashes. At the moment, the match is only going one way.

3 - 5: Pia has upped her net game and Sa Rang is giving her able assistance as Mumbai is making a comeback. A few unforced errors from the North East duo as well.

Mumbai Rockets 0 - 4 North Eastern Warriors: Quick start for the Warriors here. The Mumbai duo looks a bit rusty as well. Yong Dae and Ha Na are having it easy so far.

GAME - 1

AND WE'RE UNDERWAY WITH THE MIXED DOUBLES!

The line-ups are here:

Match 1 (Mixed Doubles): Kim Sa Rang & Pia Bernadeth vs Lee Yong Dae & Kim Ha Na.

Match 2 (Women's Singles): Shreyanshi Pardeshi vs Michelle Li (Trump Match).

Match 3 (Men's Singles): Parupalli Kashyap vs Lee Cheuk Yiu.

Match 4 (Men's Doubles): Kim Gi Jung & Kim Sa Rang (Trump Match) vs Krishna Prasad & Lee Yong Dae.

Match 5 (Men's Singles): Lee Dong Keun vs Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk.

