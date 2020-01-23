LIVE PBL Season 5: North Eastern Warriors vs Awadhe Warriors

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the fifth season of Premier Badminton League! I'm Lavanya and I will be taking you through Tie #4 of the Chennai leg of the tournament.



LIVE: North Eastern Warriors vs Awadhe Warriors



Game 3 Decider:

Fastest smash now is 340kmph



8-6 NEW back in the lead, courtesy smash from Bodin.



7-6 Persistent from Ha Na and her smash finds a shaky Hyun. 31-shot rally and Hyun has got the placement all wrong there. Angles it wide. Out.



6-6 This is a little comical. Bodin's smash cancels the lead and nearly knocks out Ha Na in the process. But the scores are level. He dived down first before getting back on his feet for the smash. What a rockstar



5-6 Service fault - Pedersen. She's not happy and I wouldn't be either, if I was called one of the most consistent servers in the game.



4-6 Service fault there from NEW



4-5 Mistimed a jump there, Hyun and the shuttle does not cross the net



3-5 Into the net by Ha Na.



3-4 Hyun lept losing balance to get to the return. Dives right to the net and manages to send it across the net and Ha Na returns but Pedersen has too much to do and makes a mess of the return, shooting it into the net.



2-4 Ha Na finds the net, groans from there, cheers from Pedersen-Hyun. Awadhe is communicating brilliantly and its showing in their pace here tonight.



2-3 Ha Na gets one across to the corner, Hyun leaves it, but it's well within bounds.



1-3 First point for NEW. Ha Na pegs one back with a strong smash.



0-3 Bodin Isara apologises to Pedersen after he smashed one down to her leg. That's quite nice of the man.



0-2 Hyun fires one to Bodin, a weak return is put away to Ha Na who gets the placement all wrong. It's out by a mile.



0-1 Hyun manages to angle a smash to Bodin whose return finds the net. Pace from Hyun and he's thrilled

Kim Ha Na and Ko Sung Hyun are partners. It's interesting to see them across the court for once.



Game 2: NEW 11-15 Awadhe Warriors



11-15 Ha Na had made a mess of that return. The net has been grazed and the point has been conceded. Awadhe takes this game



11-14 Bodin gets it too wide. Gets Awadhe to gamepoint.



11-13 Kim Ha Na smashed with a vengeance and manages to get in within 2 points



10-13 Oh error, Bodin. Too wide. Hyun is delighted



10-12 Bodin Isara manages to get one across just inside. Hyun not happy



9-12 Poor service there by Kim Ha Na. Point Awadhe



9-11 Too wide from Hyun on the side. Point NEW



8-11 Oh lovely from Pedersen and Hyun. Operating from the corners here, the duo. In Sync here to keep the opponents on their toes. Missed shot, points to Awadhe



8-10 Ha Na and Bodin sneaking back thanks to errors from Hyun. Awadhe needs to focus and recollect. The lead is now down to 2 points.



7-10 Now Hyun finds the net and there's a grimace. Man's not happy [slight twist to th Big Shaq reference]



6-10 Smash from Hyun. Wristy return from Bodin but Pedersen is there by the net to flick one gently over the net, finding no NEW to take it.



6-9 One more for Pedersen. Bodin returns to the net after Hyun steps on the gas with his pace.Pedersen is there encouraging her partner.



334 kmh - the fastest smash of the evening so far. I expect this to be beaten. Do you?



Awadhe goes into the small break with a confident lead. Much better from the duo in this game than the first. They've found some rhythm and are an absolute delight to watch.

6-8 Another long rally and Pedersen and Hyun manage to steal a point again with Ha Na flicking it just wide off the line by the net.



6-7 Momentum has moved to Awadhe. Spin from Pedersen who manages to find a place Bodin can't reach. Smashed to perfection.



6-6 What a smash from Pedersen. Smash one across the court from Hyun to Ha Na. Ha Na returns and finds Pedersen who smashes again close to Bodin and Bodin can do nothing



6-5 Pressure on Bodin as Hyun serves one deep. Bodin's return finds the net.



6-4 Pedersen beats Ha Na. Cross shot flies across to Ha Na who falls trying to collect



6-3 Haste from Hyun. Went in too close to the net too quickly and makes a mess of the return



5-3 Kim Ha Na keeps the pressure on, right by the net.



4-3 Pedersen makes amend from behind to get in a strong smash and a point too.

4-2 Pedersen lets that go too far back behind her and can't angle it well enough back to Ha Na. Point to NEW.



3-2 Watchful from Bodin Isara. Too wide from Hyun.



2-2 Oh no. Not a clean shot from Hyun and it shows in the finish. Messed it all up to give NEW a point



1-2 What a majestic finish from Ko Sung Hyun. He had to be patient and finish a 29-shot rally with a lovely smash that Bodin didn't see coming.



1-1 Too long from Bodin Isara. Point to Awadhe



1-0 Kim Ha Na sends a lovely cross shot bursting with speed and Hyun can't get to it



Can Kim Ha Na and Bodin Isara seal it in this game?



Game 1: NEW 15-8 Awadhe Warriors



15-8 OH but Ha Na is out there to set things right. The smash seals it for the NEW.



14-8 Saved. Lovely smash by Ko Sung Hyun can't match the pace.



GAMEPOINT



14-7 Game point. Another one missed by Hyun and Pedersen



13-7 The lead goes up to six points. Service error from Ko Sung Hyun



12-7 NEW pulls back. Bodin leaves a shot that's within bounds.



11-7 One more for Awadhe. Too wide from Ha Na ad the shuttle is off court first and just out of the line for the next two points conceded.



11-4 Ko Sung Hyun finally pegs one back for Awadhe and he fist bumps Pedersen there. They've made errors here today and are getting back into the game.



9-3 Into the net there by Ko Sung Hyun. Easy points for NEW here.



8-3 That was a quick game and my fingers are crying for help here trying to bring you the details as specifically as possible. Here's what you need to know. Bodin Isara has been great so far for NEW, with his pace and brute strength, especially in the smashes. Service errors and a few lapses of concentration from the duo has give Awadhe the three points earned so far. Let's see if the latter can manage a comeback.



7-3 Bodin and Na Ha prevail with pace and strength. The North Eastern folks are attacking Pedersen all out.



3-0 Oh no. Bodin falls trying to make contact. Ko Sung Hyun manages a lovely cross shot and Bodin falls trying to make contact there. But he's gotten the shuttle across and Ko Sung Hyun misses.



2-0 Good start from NorthEast. One more point for NorthEast



1-0 Bodin and Kim take the first point for NorthEast. The pace up front is incredible.



Match number 01: Bodin Isara, Kim Ha Na vs Ko Sung Hyun, Christinna Pedersen







Order of Play: Mixed doubles: Bodin Isara, Kim Ha Na vs Ko Sung Hyun, Christinna Pedersen Men's singles: Lee Cheuk Yiu vs Vincent Wong Wing Ki [Trump]



Women's singles: Michelle Li vs Beiwen Zhang



Men's doubles: Krishna Prasad Garaga, Lee Yong Dae vs Ko Sung Hyun, Shin Baek Cheol [Trump] Men's singles 2: Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk vs Subhankar Dey



Pre-match

It's day 4 of the PBL and we have Awadhe Warriors taking to the court for the first time, against North Eastern Warriors.



Defending champion Bengaluru Raptors lost to North Eastern Warriors after Tanongsak Sansomboonsuk won the deciding match of the tie against Brice Leverdez. So NE comes in with a shot in the arm. Can Awadhe Warriors manage a win in its first tie, we will have to wait and watch.

Meanwhile here's what you've missed in PBL action yesterday. Tie 3 saw Chennai Superstarz take on Mumbai Raptops. A brilliant 4-3 win awaited the host but Shreyanshi Pardeshi and the Kims gave Mumbai plenty to smile about despite the loss. Highlights | Report

Where to watch

Ties of the Premier Badminton League can be watched on the Star Sports Network and streamed on hotstar