PBL Season 5: Sindhu and Hunters hoping for a turnaround in home leg

World champion, P.V. Sindhu, will spearhead Hyderabad Hunters’ challenge in the final stretch of the Premier Badminton League Season 5 which begins at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here from Wednesday.

Sindhu will be playing in front of home crowd for the first time after being crowned world champion in August 2019 in Basel and hoped for an improved performance after a dismal start.

"We have not had the best of starts. But, that is in the past now. We are working on the things that need to be fine tuned and we will be ready for this crucial phase of the league,” she said.

"This is our home turf. With the support of our passionate fans, we are confident of upping our game and making a dash for the semifinals," says Hunters owner Dr. V.R.K. Rao..

In the first fixture here tomorrow, bottom-placed Hunters will take on North-Eastern Warriors and Sindhu is wary of the challenge posed by Michele Li, Lee Yong Dae in the rival line-up.

Hunters also boasts the likes of N. Sikki Reddy, Vladimir Ivanov, Daren Liew, Sourabh Varma, Ben Lane, Sean Vendy, Ruthvika Shivani Gadde and Priyanshu Rajawat in its ranks who will look to make use of the league to realise the bigger dreams in the international circuit.

"We got a key win against Awadhe Warriors though a low scoring tie, in our last encounter on Sunday. We needed that trigger to reignite ourselves and aim for a clean sweep from here on," says Sikki Reddy.

Hunters has four matches at home in a total of six, giving it the opportunity to improve its standing in the PBL table. The league stage will end on February 6 here and the final is scheduled on February 9.