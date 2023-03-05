Badminton

Pramod Bhagat wins silver at the Para-badminton International Toledo 2023

In the mixed doubles semi-final, Bhagat and Manisha Ramdass, who competed in XD SL3-SU5, went down fighting to France’s Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel in the semi-final.

PTI
05 March, 2023 20:56 IST
05 March, 2023 20:56 IST
File Photo: The 34-year-old, competing in singles SL3 category, went down to England’s Daniel Bethell 6-21 18-21 in the final.

File Photo: The 34-year-old, competing in singles SL3 category, went down to England’s Daniel Bethell 6-21 18-21 in the final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

In the mixed doubles semi-final, Bhagat and Manisha Ramdass, who competed in XD SL3-SU5, went down fighting to France’s Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel in the semi-final.

Ace shuttler Pramod Bhagat settled for a silver medal in singles and a bronze in the mixed doubles at the Spanish Para-Badminton International Toledo 2023, here on Sunday.

The 34-year-old, competing in singles SL3 category, went down to England’s Daniel Bethell 6-21 18-21 in 58 minutes.

In the mixed doubles semi-final, Bhagat and Manisha Ramdass, who competed in XD SL3-SU5, went down fighting to France’s Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel in the semi-final 17-21 13-21 and had to settle for bronze.

In men’s doubles Bhagat and Sukant Kadam, who competed in MD SU5 category went down to the Indian pair of Deep Ranjan Bisoyee and Manoj Sarkar in the quarter-finals 20-22 21-12 20-22.

Sukant, who competed in SL4, went down to France’s Lucas Mazur 13-21 10-21.

Read more stories on Badminton.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Sankar Muthusamy: A world feat with beginnings in a small Chennai badminton academy

Sindhu uses pause in golden pursuit to appreciate diamonds

The Week That Was (Dec 26- Jan 2): England's Ashes humiliation, India wins at Centurion, Messi tests COVID-19 positive

Slide shows

P.V. Sindhu's journey - From badminton prodigy to World Champion

Dubai BWF Finals: The eight women in contention

Dubai BWF Finals: The Eight Best Men

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us