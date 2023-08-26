MagazineBuy Print

HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, BWF World Championships 2023 semifinal: Head-to head, when and where to watch, Live streaming info

India’s HS Prannoy will take on Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the semifinals of the BWF World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark on Saturday.

Published : Aug 26, 2023 10:52 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Prannoy H. S. of India in action.
Prannoy H. S. of India in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Prannoy H. S. of India in action. | Photo Credit: AP

PREVIEW:

India’s highest-ranked men’s singles player HS Prannoy surged back from a game down to overpower defending champion Viktor Axelsen in the quarterfinals to assure himself his first BWF World Championships medal in Copenhagen, Denmark on Friday.

The 13-21, 21-15, 21-16 win makes Prannoy the fifth Indian men’s singles player to win a World Championships medal and also extends India’s record of having at least one medallist in the event since 2011.

RELATED | BWF World Championships 2023: Satwik-Chirag pair loses in quarters

Where to watch BWF Badminton World Championships 2023 in India?
The BWF Badminton World Championships 2023 will be telecast in India on Sports 18 and streamed live on Jio Cinema.

“Oh yes! I finally have a worlds medal,” said Prannoy after ensuring his maiden medal.

Prannoy, despite his current form, went into the match as an underdog against the Dane, who led their head-to-head record 7-2 and had won the last three tournaments he had participated in the run-up to the championship on home soil.

He will now face 3rd seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand, who packed off Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu Wei 18-21, 21-15, 21-13.

-PTI

When is HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn BWF World Championships 2023 semifinal starting?
The BWF World Championships men’s singles semi-final between HS Prannoy and Kunlavut Vitidsarn is scheduled to start at 3:50 PM IST (approx.).

HEAD TO HEAD

The two have faced each other only once at the 2022 England Open in which Kunlavut Vitidsarn won 21-15, 24-22 against the Indian.

PRANNOY’S ROAD TO SEMIS

Quarterfinals- beat Viktor Axelsen 13-21, 21-15, 21-16

Third Round: Loh Kean Yew 21-18, 15-21, 21-19

Second Round: Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 21-9, 21-14

First Round: Kolle Koljonen 24-22, 21-10

Related Topics

H. S. Prannoy /

BWF World Championships /

Kunlavut Vitidsarn

