All England Badminton 2021: P.V. Sindhu crashes out in semifinal

Ace India shuttler P.V. Sindhu lost to Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in the semifinal of the All England Badminton Championship on Saturday.

Chochuwong dominated from the onset to beat the Indian 21-17, 21-9.

READ| P. V. Sindhu beats Yamaguchi, storms into All England semifinals

Chochuwong sealed the opening game inside 25 minutes after unforced errors from both the shuttlers. Sindhu had a shaky start, while Chochuwong moved at lightning speed on the court to widen the gap between the two.

The world no. 7 shuttler had lost the semifinal in the 2018 edition as well.

"I think it was her day, everything she was hitting was on the line, I just couldn't do anything about it. Overall, I should've controlled my unforced errors, maybe things could've been different," Sindhu said.

"I knew it was going to be a good match, she's not an easy player. Her strokes are really good and she's going to be a really good player."

"Everybody aims to be in the final, it's over for now so I have to learn from my mistakes and take the positives. I don't have a tournament for another month so I have time to prepare and come back stronger," Sindhu, the Olympic silver medallist, said.

Congratulations, Chochuwong!



She's into the women's singles final #YAE2021 pic.twitter.com/pRkdw5vjHh — Yonex All England Badminton Championships (@YonexAllEngland) March 20, 2021

With inputs from PTI