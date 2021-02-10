P.V. Sindhu trains at Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence

World badminton champion P.V. Sindhu trained at the recently-started Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence in Moinabad on Wednesday.

Sindhu, a close friend of Gutta, was visiting the Academy for the first time.



“As Sindhu was away in the UK, where she trained for three months before flying straight to the two Thailand events in January, couldn’t attend the inauguration of Jwala’s Academy,” an official told Sportstar.

“Sindhu got a feel of the facilities by training from 10.30 am to 12.00 noon. She went to the extent of stating that it is always better for players to train at different international standard venues in view of the extensive travelling they have to do for the BWF events in different conditions,” he added.

Gutta's Academy has the blowers ensuring the ‘drift’ factor which has often been the bane for Indian shuttlers in some major events across the world.

Sindhu is part of the 2021 Olympic probables camp and has been training at the designated SAI-Gopi Chand Academy in Gachibowli.