Satwik-Ashwini achieve career-high ranking in mixed doubles

The Indian mixed doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa earned a deserved reward for their semifinal appearance at the recently-concluded Thailand Open, climbing 16 places to a career-high ranking of 19 in the latest BWF rankings, announced on Tuesday.

Satwik, who also reached the semifinals in the men’s doubles section at the same event along with Chirag Shetty, retained the 10th spot in the men’s doubles rankings.

The other men’s doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila jumped 33 places to move to the 64th position in the world.

Kidambi Srikanth, who had a difficult outing at the World Tour Finals in Bangkok last week, losing all of his three group matches, climbed one position to 13th while Sameer Verma, who was a quarterfinalist at the Thailand Open, climbed four places to the 27th spot.

2019 World Championship bronze medalist B Sai Praneeth dropped a place to 17th spot as did seasoned pro Parupalli Kashyap, whose ranking fell by two places to 26th position.

In women’s singles, PV Sindhu remained static at number 7 while her compatriot Saina Nehwal jumped one place to move to 19th position.