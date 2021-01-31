More Sports Badminton Badminton World Tour Finals: Antonsen, Tai emerge winners in nail-biting finals Antonsen denies Axelsen a third tournament victory in three weeks; Tai stops Marin’s bid for yet another title. Team Sportstar BANGKOK 31 January, 2021 19:16 IST Tai Tzu-ying won the women’s badminton World Tour Final on Sunday. - TWITTER| @BWFMEDIA Team Sportstar BANGKOK 31 January, 2021 19:16 IST Top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying won the women’s badminton World Tour Final on Sunday, beating reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin’s bid for a hat-trick of titles in three weeks.Marin won the opener 21-14 but Tai fought back to take the second game 21-8. The decider was filled with fast and furious rallies but two late spectacular drop shots were critical in sealing Tai's victory 21-19. HIGHLIGHTS | Drama unfolded as world No.1 Tai Tzu Ying contests Olympic Champion @CarolinaMarin for the third consecutive final in Bangkok #HSBCbadminton #BWFWorldTourFinals pic.twitter.com/B8tvAbetVz— BWF (@bwfmedia) January 31, 2021 BAI says domestic tournaments to resume in April with revamped structure In the all Danish men’s singles final, Viktor Axelsen, ranked fourth, lost the first game 16-21 but drew level by bagging the second game 21-5. But in the decider, Anders Antonsen had all the right answers, triumphing 21-17 to claim the game and the hour-long match against an increasingly ruffled Axelsen. Mathias Boe to work with Chirag-Satwik ahead of Tokyo Games The women’s doubles was an all-Korean showdown with fourth-ranked Lee So-hee and Shin Seung-chan pushing sixth-ranked Kim So-yeong and Kong Hee-yong to three games over 92 minutes. Lee and Shin lost the first game 15-21 before claiming the second 26-24. They then won the decider 21-19. Shuttler Prannoy recalls 'bubble struggle' in Thailand In men’s doubles, seventh-ranked Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin won their third title in three weeks. They beat Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-17, 23-21. The results (finals): Men: Anders Antonsen (Den) bt Viktor Axelsen (Den) 21-16, 5-21, 21-17; Doubles: Lee Yang & Wang Chi-Lin (Tpe) bt Mohammad Ahsan & Hendra Setiawan (Ina) 21-17, 23-21.Women: Tai Tzu-ying (Tpe) bt Carolin Marin (Esp) 14-21, 21-8, 21-19; Doubles: Lee So-hee and Shin Seung-chan (Kor) bt Kim So-yeong & Kong Hee-yong (Kor) 15-21, 26-24, 21-19. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos