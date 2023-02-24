Malaysian star Hafiz Hashim to assist PV Sindhu ahead of All England Open

Hafiz Hashim, former All England Open men’s singles champion, will assist Indian badminton star P.V. Sindhu ahead of the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, starting March 14-19, reported Malaysian daily The Star.

Hashim, a Malaysian, will be working on Sindhu’s game at the Suchitra Academy in Hyderabad.

World no. 9 Sindhu, who made two first-round exits in 2023 since returning to the court after a hamstring injury, has been trying to retrive her rhythm. In the recently concluded Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships, she lost to unheralded youngster Gao Fangjie during India’s semifinal tie against China.

Hafiz resigned from his position as the junior coach with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) last month and accepted the offer from the Suchitra Badminton Academy to train Sindhu.

Apart from Sindhu, the 40-year-old will also impart training to other trainees at the academy.

At the All England Open, Sindhu begins her campaign against world no. 17 Zhang Yiman of China.

“I received an offer from the director of the academy, Pradeep Raju last year but I turned it down as I was still under contract with BAM,” said Hafiz, who joined the BAM in 2018.

Talking about his work with Sindhu, he said, “The director also asked me to provide some assistance to Sindhu for the All-England. I will not be her coach but will share my experience and help her in any way I can.”

Hafiz signed a two-year contact with the academy.