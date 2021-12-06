P.V. Sindhu sells car to raise money for emerging badminton talent

Spinny, the pioneering full stack used car platform, has donated the proceeds from the sale of P.V. Sindhu's car amounting to Rs 12,05,000 to support and train emerging badminton talent at the Suchitra Badminton Academy where she has been training for the last few years.

“India has become one of the world’s top badminton countries - a position we will retain, given the many new stars training now. I have been practising at Suchitra Academy for a long time and I feel this fund will support younger talent,” said the badminton world champion.

“I am pleased to be part of an organisation that is taking steps in nurturing talent. If my family chose SellRight by Spinny on their own to sell my car - I know they wouldn’t just give the car without having complete trust in the selling process and the people behind it,” the double Olympics medallist said.

Pradeep Raju, Founder of Suchitra Badminton Academy, said their goal had always been to promote the love of sports in more people and help young badminton players practice and hone their skills at a world-class facility.

“We wish to make the Academy accessible for more children, and such initiatives by Sindhu help us reach our goal," he said.

Spinny CEO Niraj Singh said their collaboration with Sindhu was motivated by her values.

Imran Khan, the owner of a cloud kitchen network, has bought the car. “It makes it even more special when it is Sindhu’s car, and we are contributing with more opportunities for India’s upcoming badminton talent,” he said.