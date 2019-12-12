BWF World Tour Finals LIVE: Okuhara vs Ongbamrungphan, PV Sindhu in action

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the 2019 BWF World Tour Finals. India's P V Sindhu would be hoping to do better today against World No. 2 Chen Yu Fei after losing to Akane Yamaguchi in three games yesterday. Her match will start around 5 PM IST.

LIVE UPDATES:

- Ginting claims his first win of the 2019 BWF World Tour Finals after winning a one-sided third game 21-11 against Chen Long. Group B is wide open now.

- World No. 8 Anthony Ginting wins the first game 21-12 against World No. 4 Chen Long. Ginting had lost to Chou Tien-chen yesterday, while Long had defeated Axelsen. Both matches went to three games.

- The first singles match of the day is underway! It's a men's singles group B encounter between China's Chen Long and Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia.

Indian shuttler P V Sindhu opened her 2019 BWF World Tour Finals campaign with a 21-18, 18-21, 8-21 loss to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi. She will face China’s Chen Yu Fei in her second group A match today.

Sindhu had squandered a 11-6 lead in the second game to go down in 68 minutes to former World No. 1 Yamaguchi.

FULL REPORT | World Tour Finals: Defending champion Sindhu loses opening match to Yamaguchi

The 24-year-old Indian had gone into the match with a healthy 10-6 head-to-head record against Yamaguchi but she had lost to the Japanese in the previous two meetings this year.

Sindhu seemed in control in the first half of the match but a rearguard action by Yamaguchi saw her outwit the Indian with her athleticism and accuracy.

The first two games were evenly contested but Yamaguchi zoomed to a 16-4 lead in the third before Sindhu grabbed three points, but her series of unforced errors continued as the Japanese shuttler claim the important victory.