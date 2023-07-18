Korea Open: Rankireddy-Shetty advance to pre-quarters

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won their opening round men’s doubles match 21-16, 21-14 against the Thailand pair of Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren at the BWF Super 500 Korea Open on Tuesday.
The Indian pair ended the affair in just 32 minutes to book a place in the Round of 16.
MORE TO FOLLOW
