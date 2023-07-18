MagazineBuy Print

Korea Open: Rankireddy-Shetty advance to pre-quarters

The Indian pair won the match 21-16, 21-14 in 32 minutes to advance to the Round of 16.

Published : Jul 18, 2023 15:30 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, right, play against Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik during their men's doubles final match at Indonesia Open badminton tournament at Istora Senayan Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, right, play against Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik during their men's doubles final match at Indonesia Open badminton tournament at Istora Senayan Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) | Photo Credit: Dita Alangkara
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, right, play against Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik during their men's doubles final match at Indonesia Open badminton tournament at Istora Senayan Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) | Photo Credit: Dita Alangkara

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won their opening round men’s doubles match 21-16, 21-14 against the Thailand pair of Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren at the BWF Super 500 Korea Open on Tuesday.

The Indian pair ended the affair in just 32 minutes to book a place in the Round of 16.

MORE TO FOLLOW

