Olympics-bound shuttler Sai Praneeth felicitated by Telangana government

Telangana Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud felicitated Tokyo Olympics-bound shuttler and World championship bronze medallist B. Sai Praneeth and presented a cash incentive of Rs 5 lakhs at his official chambers here on Tuesday.



Sports Authority of Telangana State chairman A. Venkateshwar Reddy

among others was also present.



The Minister also felicitated the parents of the champion shuttler and said it was a matter of great pride and prestige that four athletes from the State are representing India in the next month’s Olympics.

“I would like to stress here that the State Government had so far presented cash incentives of Rs 25.87 crores to the athletes from the State who excelled at the national and international,” Mr. Goud said.



“We are in the process of finalising a Sports Policy, under the patronage and guidance of our Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao, which should be the best in the country catering to the needs and aspirations of the entire sports fraternity,” the Minister said.

He also said that the State Government had been implementing a 0.5 per cent sports quota in admissions to professional courses and the Government jobs.



“We sincerely hope that the athletes from the State will bring laurels

in the Olympics,” he said.